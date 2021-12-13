An inclusive work culture, in which people feel appreciated, valued and free to be themselves has become a fundamental part not expendable to raise productivity and improve business results.

Towards a more just and diverse future

The most diverse companies that promote an inclusive culture are in a better position to attract the best talent (regardless of age, religion, gender or sexual orientation, among others), improve their customer focus, the satisfaction of colleagues and the making of decisions. All of these elements create a virtuous cycle of increasing returns.

Here are some key points for companies to work towards a more inclusive culture:

– Embracing inclusion and diversity doesn’t just mean hiring a diverse workforce; but rather promote it, as well as encourage inclusion and have both concepts as core values ​​of the business.

– Promote the role of allies and the importance of each and every one of us actively participating in the construction of an inclusive work culture.

– In addition to being an explicit part of company policies, D&I activities should be seen as an organizational value and a desired leadership behavior. They are the very essence of the organization: its culture.

– The leadership team should be the main promoter of these best practices, and lead by example.

– Organizations must adopt an approach that cultivates inclusion and diversity on an ongoing basis, so that they can reap its long-term benefits. From the hiring process to leadership training and beyond.

These points should be a priority for any company, since they not only help generate new ideas, promote disruptive innovation and better collaboration between teams, but also improve productivity, the work environment and happier and more committed colleagues, which will be reflected in better business results, as well as long-term sustainability.

Editor’s note: Jorge de Lara is Vice President and General Manager of GCS for American Express Mexico and Latin America. Follow him on LinkedIn . The opinions published in this column belong exclusively to the author.

