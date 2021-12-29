EFE.- Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, located near Orlando (Florida), will reopen its doors on January 2, after almost two years closed due to the pandemic, the company reported on its blog.

The reopening will coincide with the annual closure for renovations of Blizzard Beach, another water park in the huge Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, which in 2021 celebrated its first 50 years.

Like all Disney World, Typhoon Lagoon, opened in 1989, closed in March 2020 due to Covid-19 but unlike the rest of the attractions, which began to reopen in the summer of 2020, it has remained inactive until now.

In addition to the reopening of the water park, Disney announced the return of two popular festivals to the Disneyland Resort park in Annaheim, California in 2022.

The Lunar New Year Festival runs from January 21 to February 13, 2022 and the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival runs from March 4 to April 26.

Among other attractions, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park features the world’s largest outdoor swell pool for bathing and learning to surf, waterslides, a “river” with waterfalls, grottoes and bridges, sunken ships and water roller coasters.

The announcement of the reopening of this water park coincides with an increase in the incidence of Covid-19 in Florida (USA) and throughout the country due to the omicron variant.

On Monday, 29,059 new infections were added to the Covid-19 account in Florida, after reaching the figure of more than 32,000 daily cases on Saturday, December 25, the highest in the entire pandemic.

Florida, with more than 21 million inhabitants, is the third US state with the most accumulated Covi-19 cases since March 2020 (3.9 million), only surpassed by California and Texas. In terms of the number of deaths, it is the fourth, with almost 63,000 in the entire pandemic.

