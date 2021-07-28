The trailer for Only Murders in the Building features Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in the upcoming murder mystery comedy.

Are microphones allowed at crime scenes? The public will soon find out in Only Murders in the Building, the new murder mystery comedy coming to Disney + as of August 31. Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, the series’ first full trailer gives audiences a better look at the secrecy and intrigue of the movie set. Upper West Side, and it shows how easy it is to get caught up in a conspiracy.

The series’ plot follows three true-crime obsessives, who are tasked with solving a murder when a fellow tenant in their building is found dead. And since it wouldn’t be Martin and Short without something out of the ordinary, they decide to create a podcast about it.

All three use their minimal skills to unravel the complex secrets of their building, while poking fun at the true-crime sensationalism that podcast creators drag down the body bag.



Only Murders in the Building, combines the comedy of the duo Martin and Short with the essence of a classic crime thriller

Features offbeat antics and guest roles from the likes of Nathan lane, Jane lynch, and even, like himself, Sting – whom Mabel (Gómez) mistakenly identifies as “the guy from U2”, to the consternation of his classmates. And when the trio begin to suspect that the killer may reside alongside them, the race is on, before the killer – and their own lies – catch up with them.

Only Murders in the Building it also stars Aaron Dominguez, Vanessa Aspillaga Y Ryan broussard. The series has been created and written by Martin and John hoffman, and the episodes will be directed by Jamie Babbit, Cherien Dabis, Gillian Robespierre Y Don scardino. Martin, Gomez and Short serve as executive producers, along with Hoffman, Babbit, Dan fogelman Y Jess rosenthal.

Its premiere is scheduled for August 31. It can be viewed through Star de Disney +.