One of the layers of “La guerra del streaming”It has to do with the quality of the productions. It’s not just about the type of narrative, the actors, the special effects, among other details. That also involves the format in which movies and series can be enjoyed. Starting from this, Disney will offer several productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with extended aspect ratio through IMAX technology.

This kind of visual evolution can be enjoyed through Disney +, with several of the most popular titles within Marvel adaptations. They include one of the latest releases of the productions that are part of Phase 4. What is produced through this type of change? Better broadcasting of content, with the aim of improving the user experience in an increasingly competitive market.

This advance will be developed on 13 productions. This alliance is not new. According to information provided by Disney, the CEO of IMAX explained: “For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers travel the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and now that epic journey reaches a new world: home. ”. To round it off, he detailed: “IMAX, Disney and Marvel Studios are giving fans what they love the most: an immersive viewing experience throughout the entire journey of a Marvel Studios movie, from the exclusive theatrical release to the comfort of home, where they’ll enjoy watching The Avengers reunite with more images than ever”.

Disney and Imax: the announcement

Through a statement, Disney reported the following in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Subscribers will get more images in relation to Expanded IMAX look across 13 Marvel titles .

. The enlarged aspect ratio of IMAX is 1: 90: 1, an increase of a maximum of 26% of the images in selected sequences – More action will be seen on screen as the filmmakers intended.

– More action will be seen on screen as the filmmakers intended. Going forward, the collaboration will bring Disney + even more enhanced audio and visual technology, including DTS’s signature IMAX surround sound.

In short, it is a leap in quality that will allow graphic improvements in several of the productions. The main difference in relation to the more traditional format is the enlargement of the box, allowing the viewer to see a larger frame and, therefore, more images. This is also influenced by other series of aspects focused on offering better sound and image quality.

Movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are available in IMAX format

Among the productions that will undergo this “transformation” are several classic titles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and include premieres dedicated to inaugurating Phase 4, Black widow and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Black panther

Black widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Hombre de Hierro

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Thor: Ragnarok

These Marvel Cinematic Universe productions will be in the new format beginning November 12.