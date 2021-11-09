In case you are not yet subscribed to Disney +, or if you are interested in renewing your membership, then we have very good news for you. In case you weren’t aware, this weekend the Disney + Day, date that seeks to celebrate the second anniversary of the platform and as a result, we will have an attractive promotion for all users.

As part of these festivities, Disney + will offer subscriptions of only one month for $ 1.99 dollars for new subscribers or for those who want to renew this subscription. In fact, it won’t even be necessary to wait until Friday, since starting today, Monday, November 8, and until November 14, you can take advantage of the aforementioned promotion. This applies to users in USA and “selected countries”.

Fortunately, Mexico falls into the latter category and for only $ 29 pesos you can renew your subscription or activate the service for the first time. Once you have done this, the subscription price will return to normal, so keep this in mind in case you no longer want to continue subscribing to the service.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Disney + has been offering a lot of exclusive content in recent months. This year alone we had many new series of Marvel and the vast majority of them were of very good quality. I think this streaming service has delivered to date.

