Disney It is one of the most influential companies in the entertainment market and has also become a powerful brand with all kinds of sins in its history or debts for audiences and consumers.

One of the main qualities of the great companies in the world is that they have been consolidated with leading executives, who have assumed their work at the head of these firms with success, such as the one with Disney and the legendary Bob Iger.

The famous CEO of Disney left the company and in the run-up to his final goodbye to the powerful content and experience producer, he made a series of comments about the importance that this company has had not only in everyday life, but also in the business impact it has achieved as a content producer.

Disney’s greatest sin

Disney has gone through everything, from unfortunate incidents such as the death of a minor due to the attack of a crocodile in its facilities, to unfortunate events in the content it has produced, due to the debt that it continues to have in the options that exist for audiences.

There is no doubt that streaming has represented a fascinating business model, to be able to carry out all kinds of productions and get closer to audiences from new content options, however, the bet continues to be enormous, according to Iger, who in his long Goodbye from Disney, where he ceased to be its CEO but continues to make statements about his experience at the head of the firm, has declared in an interview what the great sin of the company is: the lack of more content, for more people.

“I think (Disney +) needs more volume (of content) and there probably needs to be more dimensionality, that is, basically, more programming or more content for more people, different demographics,” he explained in an interview he had with CNBC.

