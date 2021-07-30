The film industry was shaken yesterday when, in a totally surprising way, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney. The actress and her legal team argue that the premiere of Black widow at Disney Plus, he violated the conditions of the contract established between both parties. After a few hours, the entertainment giant responded to the accusation firmly. Those led by Mickey, apparently, are ready to face a legal war.

In statements collected by Variety, Disney says it complied with each of the terms of the agreement with Scarlett Johansson, which is in stark contrast to the content of the lawsuit. Likewise, the company led by Bob Chapek does not hesitate to express its dissatisfaction with the actions of the actress; even more so when these movements – the simultaneous premiere of Black widow in theaters and Disney Plus – were triggered by the outbreak of the pandemic.

“There is no merit in this accusation. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing for their callous disregard for the horrible and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, “they bluntly state. Disney continues its statement stating that Scarlett Johansson has already received $ 20 million for her participation in Black widow. The most important thing, however, is that The company mentions that the premiere of the film on Disney Plus benefited the actress’s income:

“The launch of Black widow on Disney Plus with Premier Access has significantly improved your option to earn additional compensation on top of the $ 20 million you have received to date. “ Disney

Was the contract with Scarlett Johansson renegotiated?

Unfortunately, in this first intervention, the company did not clarify if at any time it tried to renegotiate the contract by Scarlett Johansson. This point is especially important because, according to the lawsuit, Disney had promised the actress’s representatives to review their agreement again if they followed a different strategy with the premiere of Black widow. That is, to offer it also through the steaming platform.

The salary of some actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe depends on the performance of their feature film at the international box office. In the case of Black widow, her poor performance in theaters hurt Scarlett Johansson’s pockets. John Berlinski, his attorney, said very strong words about it. “It is no secret that Disney is releasing movies like Black widow directly on Disney Plus to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s share price, hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do it “, adding:

“But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of their films to promote this strategy violates their rights and we hope to prove it in court. John berlinski