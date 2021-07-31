Disney requires all its employees to be vaccinated

Although the intensity has already decreased somewhat due to the COVID-19, Precautionary measures still need to be taken, especially in crowded places. Such is the case of the Disney, where all employees must be vaccinated yes or yes.

Through a press release, The Walt Disney Company announced that employees of Walt Disney World and Disneyland They must be fully vaccinated against this disease, otherwise they will not be able to continue working there. Likewise, they must wear face masks at all times.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic is and will continue to be a top priority. In accordance with the most recent recommendations from scientists, health experts, and our own medical professionals on the COVID-19 vaccine and its protective efficacy, we require that all salaried and royalty employees in the United States who work in any of our parks is fully vaccinated. “

Due to the rush of the news, Disney will be offering a 60-day time limit for all those workers who are not vaccinated to do so. Otherwise, they will be fired immediately.

Via: ComicBook

