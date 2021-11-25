Apple has presented Disney Melee Mania, a game developed by Mighty Bear Games exclusively for Apple arcade, his popular video game subscription service. Is about a MOBA title In which players join forces in teams to fight against characters from iconic Disney and Pixar films. Among the characters there is no shortage of Mickey Mouse, Elsa from Frozen, Ralph, Vaiana or Buzz Lightyear, who they will fight in matches of three against three with friends in action-packed five-minute matchups on a battlefield.

«We are excited to be working with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the Disney and Pixar’s first battle game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade“Explained Simon Davis, CEO of Mighty Bear Games. «Fans will face off against Disney and Pixar heroes in true arcade style in fun and unbridled all-out group battles to defeat the victors.».

Disney Melee Mania will start with 12 heroes from different Disney and Pixar classics, although he will add other characters that will arrive later and regularly. Each hero will have a series of unique moves and can be disguised with different unlockable outfits. In order to win, you will have to score as many points as possible during the fights or defeat the opposing team as many times as possible. Users will participate in highly agile multiplayer battles that will put their character’s special abilities to the test in hand-to-hand combat, with different modes and challenges that will challenge your skills as well as rewarding events for the game.

In recent days Disney Melee Mania has not been the only announcement of a game that unites universes. It was recently made official Multiversus, a free fighting game for consoles that will feature a growing cast of iconic characters from legendary Warner Bros universes and will be released in 2022. For its part, Disney title does not have a release date.