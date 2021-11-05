Television series and cartoons marked a large number of generations providing thousands of memories that now mostly with nostalgia, of course the new chapters and iconic characters are still appreciated, each generation brings its own way a new way of appreciating and continuing the legacy of the great characters. Disney is now the great power in creating content for young children although it does not leave out adults, one of the latest acquisitions of the most famous mouse company in the world was the purchase of Fox for just over 71.3 billion dollars in 2019, which makes them owners of one of the most iconic series of all time and the one with the most chapters and seasons, Disney Disney is preparing a new Crossover between the classic characters and the yellow family of Springfield.

Currently Disney + ‘s global subscriber base estimates just over 100 million customers, making it one of the favorite entertainment platforms among audiences. The Disney Plus Day to be celebrated on November 12 It will bring a new encounter between the classic Disney characters, the most dysfunctional family in yellow, within the Plusniverse where all the franchises, films, series and others that belong to Disney coexist as if they were a single universe.

The news of the union comes at a good time since The Simpsons are one of the most iconic franchises and arguably exploited and with more content that exist and Disney, being the great creator of iconic characters, will seek with this union to renew and offer something new but full of nostalgia with which it seeks to reach the new generations and keep its older consumers captive.

In the short with which it is intended to celebrate the second anniversary of the Disney + platform, many of the iconic characters from both The Simpsons and the Disney family will not coexist; however it is presumed that the only one who will not appear from the yellow family will be Lisa’s father and Bart Homer.

On the other hand, the character of The Simpsons that appears as the protagonist at least in the short titled “Maggie’s Longest Day” It will be the little girl in a blue dress, which is presumed to have relevance in most of the shorts that will be presented and the star of at least one.

The platform focused on providing entertainment, offers original and exclusive content, although it also has all the classic content from its Disney Cahanel and Disney Junior channels and productions; However, it also has content such as National Geographic documentaries, Marvel and Star Wars movies and series, as well as all the iconic content between new and future Pixar films and shorts.

Disney Plus

The monthly fee for Mexico for Disney + is 159 pesos.

There is a membership that is paid per year and has a cost of 1,559 pesos.

The use of Corrover is a strategy that coins two or more iconic characters with which it is sought to please the audience by seeing their favorite characters sharing feats with other characters, which was regularly done on the playground by combining everything a bit now you see it on television and that makes the audience grateful and continue to consume.

