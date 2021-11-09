They are about to expand the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus by 26% thanks to its IMAX format.

Starting on Friday, November 12, there will be 13 films by Marvel studios that can be seen in their format IMAX. This makes Disney Plus on the first platform to allow its films to be viewed in this format.

The relationship IMAX it is 1: 90: 1, which means that during the most powerful scenes more action is seen on screen, just as the filmmakers intended. This has been confirmed by the CEO of IMAX, Rich gelfond: “For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers take fans through the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in theaters and now that epic journey crosses to a new world: home with Disney Plus.”

Okay, that’s very good. But if we have a normal television … How does it affect what we are watching? Since the screens IMAX in the cinema they are a dome. The answer is that the black bars above and below will now be removed. That will be replaced by an image that we did not see before. In fact it is a 26% more top and bottom image, which will make the experience better. In this video that we leave you below, you can see it perfectly.

What movies will have this format?

On Disney Plus we can see in IMAX these films:

Iron Man (2008) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) Captain America: Civil War (2016) Doctor Strange (2016) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Black Panther (2018) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) Captain Marvel (2019) Avengers: Endgame (2019) Black Widow (2021) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Remember that the rest of the movies of Marvel studios can be viewed in normal format in Disney Plus.