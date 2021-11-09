Among the news that will arrive on November 12 –as part of Disney Plus Day, with which the streaming service celebrates its anniversary–, the platform announced that it will add a Expanded IMAX aspect ratio for 13 Marvel movies, including Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, which will have its premiere that same day.

The 1.90: 1 IMAX aspect ratio will look up to 26% higher than the typical 2.35: 1 widescreen format in Marvel movies, so those annoying black bars will almost disappear during scenes shot in IMAX format. However, some thin stripes will still be visible, as the IMAX format does not completely fill 16×9 widescreen televisions.

This change also applies when watching selected movies on other devices, such as cell phones, tablets and computers..

Now, IMAX-format movies will have a distinctive label on Disney Plus, where users will also be able to select the standard widescreen version if they prefer.

The expanded aspect ratio should give Marvel action sequences more room to appear on screen, and it is a feature that Disney Plus can take some advantage of its competitors in the streaming arena.

The films that will be available in IMAX format, starting on November 12, on Disney Plus are:

– Ant-Man and the Wasp

– Avengers: Infinity War

– Avengers: Endgame

– Black Panther

– Black Widow

– Captain America: Civil War

– Captain Marvel

– Doctor Strange

– Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2

– Hombre de Hierro

– Thor Ragnarok

– Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

IMAX Enhanced, the home viewing format of IMAX and DTS, will also bring immersive DTS sound to Disney Plus, an option that rivals the Dolby Atmos format. What’s more, IMAX Enhanced movies will also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, 4K and Dolby Atmos sound.

“Disney, Marvel Studios and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world’s most popular movies to the big screen, and on Friday we will begin bringing IMAX technology to subscribers with enhanced IMAX viewing,” said Disney Plus President, Michael Paull. “We look forward to offering even more enhanced IMAX features in the future.“.

“IMAX, Disney and Marvel Studios are giving fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience in the lifetime of a Marvel Studios movie, from the exclusive theatrical release to the home library where they can now seeing the Avengers reunite with more image than ever, “added Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

Disney Plus is the first major streaming service to enhance the home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, giving its subscribers new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe.