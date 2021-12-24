Just a few days before 2022, we will tell you everything that you will be able to see on Disney Plus in the month of January. Read all the content that arrives In this note!

The year comes to an end, but the series and films do not take a break and continue to arrive until the first days of January like those of Disney plus. Disney He already said that series and films will reach the platform in the first month of 2022 and in Geek Culture We tell you what they are.

If you still do not have a Disney Plus account, or want to create a new one with a discount, click on this link.

From the hand of MCU, the premiere of Eternals, one of the last films with exclusive release in theaters. In it we will see an incredible new team of superheroes: an immortal race of elite heroes who have lived in secret in the Earth for years to protect and train civilizations. But after the events of Endgame, must leave the shadows to rally and face the oldest enemy of man: the Deviants.

With one of the most impressive cast of the MCU, and a critically acclaimed, award-winning director Oscar, Chloé zhao, the movie arrives to add one more movie to the MCU phase 4. Eternals arrives on the platform on 12th of January. Other content that comes from Marvel to Disney plus they are four short of Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts (January 7), Iron Heart (January 14), Battle of the Gang (January 21), and Operation Shuri (January 28).

As for the content that comes from the hand of National Geographic, we have the series Volunteers: Everything is for science. In her, Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe It guides us on a scientific adventure that takes as a starting point some common (and not so common) questions that curious minds have about how things work.

TO Marley, is joined by a team of volunteers made up of Micaela Lapegüe, Armando Álvarez, Camilo Pugliato, Esteban Mascó and Angietta Rodriguez who, in the name of science and with humor as a tool, submit in the first person to experimentation and subsequent analysis of the evidence. The first part of the series hits the platform on January 5.

Some other documentary contents that arrive are Polinesios Revolution (January 28), the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum (January 19), Critter fixers: country vets (January 12), Lost Secrets of Chichén Itzá and Tutankhamun in color (January 14), Cesar Millan: Better human, better dog (January 19) and Veterinary secrets (January 26).

For the little ones, there is much more content like the movie The Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck. In her, Buck, Crash and Eddie together with new friends they embark on a mission to save the Lost World of the dominance of the dinosaurs. The movie comes on January 28. Another premiere is that of the movie Spin the January 7th, where we meet Rhea, who discovers that his passion is to create mixtures of DJ that combine the rich textures of their culture south asia and the world around her. Everything changes when he falls in love with Max, an aspiring DJ, and his old fervor for music is rekindled. Rhea You discover that you have a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but you must find the courage to follow your true inner talent.

Some children’s series that will add a season are: PJ Masks: Heroes in Pajamas (January 5), Guitar and Drum (January 12), Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug (January 19), and Amphibia and Bluey (January 26). Content Disney for the not so young that is added to the platform are season four of Raven’s House (January 12), the two films of Mini-champions (LAS- January 21).

And finally, the content of Star wars that arrives in January is quite interesting. We will be able to see more chapters of the series that arrive on December 29, The Boba Fett Book, every Wednesday. The series is an exciting adventure of Star Wars, starts with the legendary bounty hunter Boba fett and the mercenary Fennec shand navigating the criminal side of the galaxy back to the sands of Tatooine To claim his right to the territory he used to rule Jabba the hutt and his crime syndicate. The two seasons of the series also arrive Vintage Star Wars: The Ewoks the January 19.

This is all that comes to the platform Disney plus in the month of January 2022. If you want to find out that it arrives in 2022 on other platforms like Star + or HBO Max, we recommend that you keep an eye on the news of Geek Culture that we will surely keep you informed about that.

Share it with whoever you want