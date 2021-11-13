Disney + today unveiled the first teaser for the Moon Knight series and it looks BRUTAL!

Disney today unveiled a preview of its upcoming Disney, Marvel and Star Wars releases; and one of the most anticipated projects is Moon knight, and fans can already see the first images of the long-awaited series of Marvel’s dark knight.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was nearly killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After defeating Bushman, he would become the Knight of the Moon and wear the all-white suit that has become his trademark.

The other important element of Spector is that Spector is not his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations of the main person. In addition to Spector, his mind has Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and the four of them interact and sometimes cooperate and others compete for control. This is what distinguishes the hero from many others, and it is also the reason why Moon knight goes to places other heroes are not comfortable with.

Accompany Oscar Isaac, actor Ethan Hawke, who is rumored to play Dracula, and although very little is known about the plot of the series, it is also possible that we will see Mahershala Ali’s Blade go into action in it.

Moon knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and will arrive at Disney + in 2022. Take advantage of the offer for Disney + Day and subscribe here.

Reading guide to start reading the Moon Knight comics

