The streaming platform Disney plus, announced the premiere of what will be the new documentary series inspired by the Liverpool quartet, which according to data from the official website of the streaming platform, will be released in November this year. anus. The Beatles docuseries was created by Peter Jackson and is intended to be released in three parts, with December 25, 26 and 27 being the premiere days.

The new installment of Disney plus promises to deliver unpublished images of the Liverpool quartet to its viewers, since they assure that during its creation fragments of unpublished footage were integrated, where an intimate and honest look at what the creative process represented of the band, as well as what was the relationship between the members John, Paul, George and Ringo, which shows another look inside what was the most famous band in Liverpool.

The Beatles Get Back

The series is directed by Peter Jackson, winner of three Oscars, for projects such as The Lord of the Rings and They will never grow old; However, in this new installment for Disney plus, the director seeks to show the intimate process that took place during the band recordings during the 1969 era, where the band was preparing to record 14 new songs, in addition to the preparation for Their first concert after two years of absence, the docuserie shows how the quartet had to face the situation of friendship, the lack of time and everything that a project of this magnitude entails.

Peter Jackson integrated into his project, unpublished scenes, obtained by a documentary made in 1969 by Michael Lindsay, after more than 60 hours of filming and just over 150 hours of unpublished study, this amount of work remained unpublished and protected by more than half century, with Jackson being the first to have access to this content in more than 50 years. Where it is reflected how during that time of intense work and pressure, the relationship, creativity and friendship of the quartet were put to the test.

The documentary series shows, in addition to unpublished content, what was the intimacy of the quartet’s creative process, during that year of apparent creative problems, what was their most iconic live concert and their last, the concert on the roof of Savile Row in London, in addition to how the process of creating the band’s latest songs and album was.

The Trailer

The trailer is now available on the official Disney Plus website.



The Beatles: Get Back | Official trailer ;

Now read:

Disney + and the foray into the theme park metaverse