Disney + announced that select Marvel movies will be available to view in IMAX format from the comfort of your home.

Some movies of Marvel they will look bigger thanks to a new ad from Disney +. The platform streaming announced that some movies from Marvel in the format of IMAX from 12th of November. The format IMAX is 1.90: 1, what is a 26% larger than the typical large screen format of Marvel, that is of 2.35: 1.

Before Disney + make this deal, IMAX and DTS they brought the format IMAX Enchanced, which allowed to see the format IMAX from the comfort of your home. Movies recorded in this format will have a label that will appear on the recording screen. Disney before putting the movie. But this does not mean that you will only watch the movie in IMAX, given that Disney It will allow you to choose the format in which you want to see it.

The format of IMAX will allow the action sequences of the movies to be better viewed from your TV, and it is a feature that Disney has above its competitors. But you will not only be able to use this format from your cell phone, computer and any device that has access to Disney +.

The incorporation of the IMAX also brings an improvement in the sound, since it includes the immersive DTS sound, what is a style of Dolby Atmos. But … What movies will have this format available? The 12 Marvel movies that will have this format are: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok and Shang-Chi.

