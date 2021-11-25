Disney plus premieres "Hawkeye" and so the networks react

The Marvel universe continues to expand its inverse, whether in video games, in movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, in comics, toys and collectibles, due to the great boom that the world of superheroes has had in recent years, one of The great creations of Marvel was undoubtedly the launch of the saga of Los Vengadore, where a cinematographic universe has been offered to most of the members, either before or after their appearance in the latest films, such is the case by Hawkeye (hawk eye) which already has its own series which premiered today on the Disney plus streaming platform.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld star in the new MCU installment, which adds to the recent Disney Plus appearances of the Scarlet Witch and Vision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as the Loki series. The new series was released with a double chapter, where the story of Clint Barton is shown after the events that occurred in Avengers Endgame, which allows fans of the saga to resolve some doubts and have a more complete picture of what the game means. Marvel universe.

The trailer

During the past months, the trailer of what would be the new hawk-eye series within the Marvel universe was released, transmitted exclusively from the Disney streaming platform, which caused fans a series of unknowns, because it is about the plot history within the events unleashed by the last Avengers movie.

The reactions

After the launch of the double premiere chapter of the new Hawkeye series, on social networks, conversation has been generated, because superhero fans have accepted this premiere with great emotion, most of the comments refer to the characters, the plot and development of the story that is anticipated in the future by Disney and Marvel.

“I’ll see #Hawkeye by the plot “

The plot: pic.twitter.com/z0dEyrdHYO

– OT5 STAN 🙃 (@ 5hccstans) November 22, 2021

The double premiere of the chapter to start the new series is one of the decisions made by the most celebrated streaming platform within social networks, as demonstrated by the user under the name of @TheTopComics.

This series is one of the most anticipated by the city, due to the great challenge that series related to the Avengers team have had, such as the Loki series or the universe created for the Scarlet Witch. The growing enthusiasm is due to the fact that everything indicates that the plot arc that will be shown within the future development of the new series, will allow to give continuity to the events that occurred during the plot of the avengers.

