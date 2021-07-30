After the success of Loki Y Black widow, Disney Plus faces a new month with different related premieres. What would happen if…?Marvel’s first animated series for Disney Plus is coming to continue that tradition. It won’t be the only thing related to comics. Marvel Studios Legends will also be added to the premieres of Disney Plus.

To the above is added a wide range of films and documentaries. The premieres of Disney Plus in these fields include productions such as: The killing, Empire, Alias, Only killers in the building, Agora, Taken, Perfume, Cruella, among others. Its availability will be activated throughout the month.

The documentary section could be one of the main attractions during the month on Disney Plus. The platform will incorporate various works of ESPN. Within the premieres of Disney Plus they will meet 80’s, The 90s, 2000s, oriented to explore the characteristics of each era; stories linked to Michael Jordan and Lance Armstrong, for example. To these is added McCartney 3,2,1, about the historic musician.

Series

My father, the killer of the zodiac.

What lies ahead – August 4th.

The killing – August 4th.

Marvel Studios legends. Three new episodes – August 4.

Short circuit, season 2.

Empire, season 5 – August 11.

What would happen if…? – August 11.

Down there – August 11.

Star against the forces of evil, seasons 3 and 4 – August 18.

Tyrant – August 18th.

Alias – August 18th.

Diary of a future president, second season – August 18.

Maze of errors – August 18th.

Criminal minds: suspicious behavior. August 25th

Criminal minds: suspicious behavior. August 25th Bob’s burgers – August 25th.

I know who you are – August 25th.

Only killers in the building – August 31.

Premiere Movies on Disney Plus

An exceptional gift – 6th August.

Agora – 6th August.

Grizzly Territory – 6th August.

Spanish movie – 6th August.

The child – August 13.

Taken 1 – August 13.

Hurricane carter – August 13.

Perfume – August 13.

Stuber express – August 13.

ZOMBIES 2 – August 13.

Taken 2 – 20th of August.

The minimal island – 20th of August.

I desire you – 20th of August.

Marrowbone’s Secret – 20th of August.

Uncontrolled – 20th of August.

Taken 3 – August 27th.

Mars mission – August 27th.

The Pan’s Labyrinth – August 27th.

3 weddings too many – August 27th.

Passenger friends – August 27th.

Water for elephants – August 27th.

Cruella – August 27th.

high in Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Enjoy access to the latest releases and to the catalog of Star. You’ll also be able to watch Marvel and Star Wars content, Pixar’s great animated films, and National Geographic documentaries. Date ofnow and, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Enjoyand to the catalog of. You’ll also be able to watch Marvel and Star Wars content, Pixar’s great animated films, and National Geographic documentaries.

Documentaries

North Korea: past, present and future – August 4th.

Apocalypse: World War I – August 4th.

Apollo: return to the moon – August 4th.

North Korea with Michael Palin – August 4th.

The Mandalorian: this is how the end of the 2nd season was made – August 25th.

80’s – August 4th.

The 90s – August 4th.

2000s – August 4th.

Maze of errors – August 18th.

OJ: Made in America – 20th of August.

Chasing tyson – 20th of August.

Michael Jordan’s Decision – 20th of August.

Throw – 20th of August.

McCartney 3,2,1 – August 25th.