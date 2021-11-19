The battle of the platforms streaming each time it intensifies more. With the increase in availability, come offers, price reductions and new proposals to reach more people and monetize the content of your audiovisual catalogs. On Disney Plus He seems to be thinking about how to offer his series and movies for free in exchange for publicity.

The first to propose it was Netflix, who offer part of their catalog at a much lower price, 2.50 euros per month in exchange for offering advertising. Initially in pilot tests in Kenya and only available on Android phones. But they may extend the offer to more countries.

Bob Chapeck, CEO of Disney, recently made some comments about it. He explained that, although the possibility for the moment is ruled out, in the future ways of allowing access to the catalog of Disney Plus, in exchange for advertising, as is the case with Hulu, another of the multinational’s streaming services.

Disney Plus with personalized ads for kids

“It is important to take into account the target audience of each streaming platform. In the case of Disney Plus, many children see it ”, he explained. Therefore the displayed advertisements would have to be significantly different from what we are used to.

“We are very happy with the results of the personalized ads on Hulu. Does that lead us to think big about what might work in other markets and platforms in the rest of the world? Sure you do, ”Chapeck explained.

“At the moment we are happy with the Disney Plus monetization model, but that does not mean that in the future we will look at other revenue opportunities through personalized advertising models on our platforms,” ​​he concluded.

Disney Plus You could take advantage of interesting opportunities for all those people who download the app but are not necessarily willing to pay immediately. To all those they could show a reduced part of the catalog in exchange for watching advertisements as it happens in Youtube, for instance. Would you like to try this model?