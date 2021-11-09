Disney Plus plans to celebrate its second anniversary in a big way, with a global event that it has called Disney Plus Day, which will take place on Friday, November 12..

During this day, Disney Plus subscribers will be able to enjoy premieres on the platform, all of them at no additional cost; in addition to trailers, previews and news that will be released through the platform’s social networks (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok), with information on upcoming releases and announcements of new productions.

It was also announced that the platform will add an expanded IMAX aspect ratio for 13 Marvel films, including Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, which will have its premiere that same day.

One month of Disney Plus for only 29 pesos

In addition to premieres and announcements, Disney Plus will celebrate its anniversary with an attractive promotion, in which you can enjoy all its content for only 29 Mexican pesos.

During this promotion, valid from November 8 to 14, you can hire a month of Disney Plus for only 29 pesos. Yes indeed, If you do not want to pay the normal rate of 159 pesos for the next month, you must cancel the service before your month ends and the next payment is made.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Hack PS5 codes; How engaged is the console?

Premieres scheduled for Disney Plus Day

Premieres and previews include content from the service’s iconic brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star (in international markets), along with a special Disney plus presentation for fans, with sneak peeks of what is coming.

New content premiering on Disney Plus on November 12 include:

– The movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel production.

– The action, adventure and comedy movie for the whole family, Jungle cruise.

– The new original movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, which is an adaptation of the popular saga My poor angel.

– The series of short films, original from Walt Disney Animation Studios, called Olaf Presents, where the adorable snowman interprets some of the classic Disney tales, in a unique way.

– Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Fan Favorite Short Films: Frozen fever; the Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman; and Get a Horse!, the Academy-nominated Mickey Mouse short.

– Pixar’s animated short film, Ciao Alberto, based on the animated movie Luca.

– A new short film by The Simpson, which pays tribute to the most important Disney Plus franchises.

– The first five episodes of the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblumby National Geographic.

– A special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Boba fett, the legendary bounty hunter from Star Wars.

– The special that celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus, with an exciting look to the future.

– Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will premiere in international markets as part of Star’s entertainment content offering.