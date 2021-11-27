Alien, the famous franchise, will have its own television series. This can be seen through Disney Plus, and new details were released.

Alien will have its own series, which can be viewed through Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link. This fiction will feature the creative mind of Noah hawley, the person behind Fargo and Legión, we also know that filming will begin from March 2022. Without a doubt, this new production has the right showrunner, as he has experience adapting famous films into series.

Not a minor detail is that this series of Alien will have the support of Ridley scott, who joins the project as an executive producer. Apparently, the series is increasingly ready to begin filming and begin filming its episodes. As highlighted from Alien vs. Predator Galaxy, the casting for said fiction has already begun and the design and localization machinery are working hard to begin filming in March of next year. According to new rumors, filming will take place in Thailand and possibly some locations in Eastern Europe as well.

What else is known?

Although the plot of the series Ridley scott It is a great mystery, it is known that this story will unfold on Earth in the near future. On the other hand, it is also known that this fiction will not focus on Ridley scott nor in his adventures, but will debut an entirely new cast of characters.

The same source that released details about the filming and production, revealed that the series of Disney Plus is looking for two actors to play the protagonists of the story, which will be named Hermit and Wendy. FX Networks head John Landgraf said the series will likely launch in 2023. Will it be better than the original movie?