All releases coming to Disney +, Netflix, HBO, Amazon, and Apple TV + in December 2021.

Currently we have many platforms and many premieres every month, so much so that it is almost difficult to follow everything. For that reason, we bring you the premieres week by week, if you discover all December 2021 releases coming to Disney +, Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Apple TV + This week, stay tuned.

Disney premieres + December 2021

Disney + arrives loaded with interesting premieres in December 2021. Since its association with Star, it is one of the platforms that more series, films and documentaries premieres every month.

Price: 8.99 euros per month / 89.90 euros per year.

Free promotion: 7-day trial.

First week premieres

Series

Better things – Seasons 1-4 – December 1.

– Seasons 1-4 – December 1. Hikers – December 1st.

– December 1st. The Greens in the big city – Season 2 – December 1.

– Season 2 – December 1. Awesome Noa – Season 1 – December 1.

– Season 1 – December 1. Welcome to earth – December 8.

– December 8. Little einsteins – Seasons 12 – 8 December.

– Seasons 12 – 8 December. Alias – Seasons 1-5 – December 8.

– Seasons 1-5 – December 8. Gomorrah – Seasons 1-4 – December 8.

– Seasons 1-4 – December 8. The Finder – December 8.

Films

Greg’s diary – December 3.

– December 3. Anacleto: Secret Agent – December 3.

– December 3. Don’t blame karma for what happens to you as an asshole – December 3.

– December 3. Alatriste – December 3.

– December 3. Independence day – December 10.

– December 10. Paper cities – December 10.

– December 10. The mist and the maiden – December 10.

Documentaries

Other worlds – Season 1 – December 1.

– Season 1 – December 1. Wild Central America – Season 1 – December 1.

– Season 1 – December 1. Predator Fail – Season 1 – December 1.

– Season 1 – December 1. Radiography of the Earth: cataclysms – Season 1 – December 8.

Specials

Violetta in concert – December 3.

– December 3. Hawaii: Sharks of the fire goddess – December 3. * Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United – December 10.

– December 3. – December 10. Blood Rivals: Lion vs. Buffalo – December 10.

Netflix releases December 2021

Netflix is ​​probably the platform most popular of all, and every month it introduces a lot of new content. In December 2021, Netflix has prepared a good collection of new series, movies and documentaries.

Price: from 7.99 euros per month, options of 11.99 and 14.99.

Free promotion: only offered in certain countries, Spain is not included.

First week premieres

Series

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure – Season 5 – December 1.

– Season 5 – December 1. Kayko & Koyoshi – December 1st.

– December 1st. Lost in space – Season 3 – December 1.

– Season 3 – December 1. Coyotes – December 2.

– December 2. Staggered – December 2.

– December 2. La casa de papel Part 5 Vol. 2 – December 3.

– December 3. Brooklyn nine-nine – Season 7 – December 3.

– Season 7 – December 3. Jurassic World. Cretaceous Camp – Season 4 – December 3.

– Season 4 – December 3. Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – December 3.

– December 3. Centauria – Season 2 – December 7.

– Season 2 – December 7. Run, dog, run! – Season 2 – December 7.

– Season 2 – December 7. Titans – Season 3 – December 8.

– Season 3 – December 8. Shaman king – December 9.

– December 9. Aranyak – December 10.

– December 10. How to load up on Christmas – Season 2 – December 10.

– Season 2 – December 10. The glutton and the furry – December 11.

– December 11. Inspector Koo – December 11.

Films

The power of the dog – December 1st.

– December 1st. 13 hours. The secret soldiers of Benghazi – December 1st.

– December 1st. Circus of horrors – December 1st.

– December 1st. The Cleanse – December 1st.

– December 1st. The blue lantern – December 1st.

– December 1st. A Man about the House – December 1st.

– December 1st. Champions – December 1st.

– December 1st. Alissa – December 1st.

– December 1st. L’Air de Paris – December 1st.

– December 1st. Allons zenfants – December 1st.

– December 1st. The trade of arms – December 1st.

– December 1st. Men in Black: Men in Black – December 1st.

– December 1st. Scared in the night – December 1st.

– December 1st. For us English girls! – December 1st.

– December 1st. The French teacher – December 1st.

– December 1st. The three wise men – December 1st.

– December 1st. Challenge to destiny – December 1st.

– December 1st. The green snake – December 1st.

– December 1st. Sparkle – December 1st.

– December 1st. Tokyo Godfathers – December 1st.

– December 1st. Where the truth hides – December 2.

– December 2. Single until Christmas – December 2.

– December 2. Cobalt blue – December 3.

– December 3. Barbie – Big City, Big Dreams – December 3.

– December 3. Police camera – December 4th.

– December 4th. Fantasy island – December 5th.

– December 5th. Truth or Dare. Extended version – December 5th.

– December 5th. The boy from Asakusa – December 9.

– December 9. Anonymous – December 10.

– December 10. We are going home! – December 10.

– December 10. The Enemies – December 10.

– December 10. Brugge, Die Stille – December 10.

– December 10. In an even better time – December 10.

– December 10. Bluelips – December 10.

– December 10. Two – December 10.

– December 10. Meeuwen sterven in de haven – December 10.

– December 10. Unforgivable – December 10.

Documentaries

Exploring the Snow . The Final Volume – December 3.

. The Final Volume – December 3. Colton comes out of the closet – December 3.

– December 3. Voir. The keys to cinema in contemporary culture – 6th of December.

– 6th of December. Carolin Kebekus. The Last Christmas Special – December 8.

– December 8. É o amor – Singing with the Camargo – December 9.

– December 9. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! – December 10.

– December 10. Those crazy twenties – December 10.

HBO Max premieres December 2021

HBO Max is now available in Spain and in December 2021 we have some interesting premieres on the revamped platform. At HBO Max we have some of the biggest shows of all time, and lots of new this month.

Price: 8.99 euros per month.

Free promotion: 14 days.

First week premieres

Find me in Paris – Season 3 – December 1.

– Season 3 – December 1. Acoustic Home – December 1st.

– December 1st. Santa Inc. – December 3.

– December 3. The visitors – Season 2 – December 5.

– Season 2 – December 5. How to get into a garden (Landscapers) – December 8.

– December 8. And Just Like That – December 9.

Amazon Prime Video Releases December 2021

Prime Video is one of the platforms cheaper than you can hire, especially since it is included in the Amazon Prime fee and all its advantages. In December 2021, a lot of news arrives on Amazon Prime.

Price: 3.99 euros per month or 36 euros per year (Included in Amazon Prime). Students: 18 euros per year.

Free promotion: 30 days. Students: 90 days.

First week premieres

Hidden instincts – December 1st.

– December 1st. Sainz. Live to compete – December 2.

– December 2. The village – Season 3 – December 2.

– Season 3 – December 2. Harlem – December 3.

– December 3. Creators – December 3.

– December 3. The Ferragnez – The series – December 9.

– The series – December 9. The Expanse – Season 6 – December 10.

– Season 6 – December 10. Be careful what you wish for – December 10.

– December 10. Encounter – December 10.

– December 10. Tampa baes – December 10.

Apple TV releases + December 2021

Apple TV + follows its own red and does not release as many series and movies as other platforms, but it does usually have news every week. Plus, it’s free if you’ve recently purchased an Apple device. Apple’s idea is to prioritize quality over quantity, so we have less series and movies but all are almost essential.

Price: 4.99 euros per month.

Free promotion: 7 days free, 1 year when you buy an Apple device.

First week premieres

Snoopy Presents: For Old Times – December 10.

These are all releases December 2021, we have many interesting news on all platforms. As in November 2021, there are series and movies that you have to see yes or yes.

