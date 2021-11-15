Apple has announced Disney Melee Mania, a new battle game featuring Disney characters coming to Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade continues to improve with the arrival of exclusive games and we already have more than 200 great titles that we can enjoy from the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. And now Apple has just made a major announcement revealing its next big release. : Disney Melee Mania.

Manzana has announced today your collaboration with Disney and Pixar in a new Apple Arcade game that promises a lot. Apple has not yet shared a release date for the new game, it only says “Coming Soon”, but it is already listed in the App Store to pre-order.

“Players will join forces in riot-ready teams featuring iconic characters and Disney and Pixar fan favorites, exposing you in a dazzling, never-before-seen virtual arena. From Wreck-It Ralph, to Elsa, to Mickey, Frozono, Vaiana or Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their holographic hero to fight in 3v3 multiplayer battles with friends and enemies as they compete to become the best Disney champions.“.

As explained in the App Store description, the game has these 5 main features:

5 minute melee battles: Quick matches to fight at any time. Fight cunningly to make every moment count!

12 Champions: Choose your party of 3 holographic champions from a long list of Disney and Pixar characters and progress with them!

Multiple game modes: New challenges to test your skills and improvements!

Customize your matches: Equip yourself with attractive outfits and character traces!

Regular Events: Win matches every day for unique prizes!

In addition to Disney Melee Mania, Apple has also announced that “LEGO Star Wars: Castaways” Launches Friday, November 19 at Apple Arcade, another new game exclusive to the platform.

Related topics: Games

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe