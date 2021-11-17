Disney Melee Mania will be the first Disney video game focused entirely on the fighting genre, although with a series of combinations that make it interesting and we will tell you what you should know.

We all know the importance of Super Smash Bros in this genre and the new Disney game would not go down that path.

The new Disney Melee Mania would be more focused on being a combination between a MOBA genre game and a beat em up game.

In its announcement through a video, Disney Melee Mania will arrive exclusively (or at least for the moment) for Apple Arcade in a short time, but without an exact arrival date.

What would be the game mechanics?

From what is taught in the trailer, Disney Melee Mania would be 3 against 3 and with the control of specific areas of the map that will give you points, but it is only the beginning.

It is evident that a strong part of the concept is thanks to the company that makes it and its wide range of content that you can introduce with different characters such as:

Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Maleficent, Elsa, Frozono and many more franchises that could arrive at the beginning or after the launch.

Another aspect that will be known upon arrival is the exclusivity that it may have in the iOS operating system because being an Apple Arcade title it is almost a fact that we will not see it on Android for some time (or perhaps never).

What we do know is the ambition that Disney may have and all the potential it can bring to video games.

A clear example of what this company can offer is the Kingdom Hearts saga with its popularity, a success that it achieved and that continues to maintain a large fan base.

Mighty Bear Games, developers of the game spoke with Unocero, and told us that later on, players can expect more characters in the same style that happens with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

We will have more news soon and we will be able to better inform everything that brings with it the arrival of the new Disney Melee Mania.