Peter Pan, one of the most famous stories of all time, will have a new opportunity on the big screen thanks to Disney. This is what is known about the project so far.

Disney he found one of his gold mines in the reboots of the great classics. The world of princesses and traditional tales has become the material of choice for screenwriters, who seem to lack innovative ideas. Thus, the next adaptation that the company will launch is that of Peter Pan.

Despite the fact that this company was the one that led to the worldwide recognition of this character, with the animated film of the same in 1953, it seems that it has not been able to get more out of it. On the other hand, different production companies tried to use the story in 1991, 2003 and 2015, but none completely convinced the audience.

However, the giant had remained asleep… Until now. In 2016, Disney announced that it began work on a remake of the classic. This production was kept very low-key, but little by little some interesting details have been released.

For example, about the cast it is known that the great protagonist will be the 15-year-old, Alexander Molony. The boy will play Peter, whose companion of adventures, Wendy, will be personified by Ever anderson, the daughter of Jovovich mile, and who was recently in Black widow, giving life to the young woman Natasha.

In turn, the role of the famous villain, the Captain Hook, will be acted upon by Jude Law. Apparently the role of enemy suited him well, after playing Mar-Vel in Captain Marvel.

Finally, the director will be David lowery gave his first impressions of the work and commented that “Peter Pan is an everlasting property. It is something that will be redone and will be counted again for the rest of the time. This version will be… it’s my version. It is the version that for the next 10 years will probably be the only one that children see for the first time until it is remade again. I’ve already said it, I’m in love with this movie, and I’m really excited to show it to people. “

There is no release date yet, but it is known that Peter Pan and Wendy, as the feature film will be called, will be in Disney +, so you can enjoy it when it premieres if you subscribe here.

Source: Collider