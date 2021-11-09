Disney + Day will be held on Friday, November 12. To celebrate, The Walt Disney Company announced several promotions and big surprises.

Starting Friday, November 12, the public will be able to enjoy Disney + Day. On this occasion, The Walt Disney Company announced new promotions in all divisions of the company. To thank viewers for their support, Disney + subscribers will be able to enjoy special opportunities such as additional time in Disney Parks around the world, deals on shopDisney, access to fan-favorite content, exclusive first images that will be available on Disney + and much more.

On the other hand, they will also be able to see previews of Disney + movies and series through the company’s social networks, at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time. For those looking to join the Disney + community, starting today through Sunday, November 14, new subscribers and certain reactivated subscriptions can get a month of Disney + for € 1.99.

Great surprises and promotions!

To celebrate Disney + Day, Disney + subscribers who have a valid ticket or pass and a theme park reservation by November 12 will enjoy special benefits at Disney theme parks. For example, they will be able to access the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort theme parks 30 minutes before the park doors open. Meanwhile, Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park will roll out the blue carpet for attendees with character encounters, offering the opportunity to take photos with them and much more.

ShopDisney will offer Disney + subscribers free shipping from November 12-14 in the United States and Europe. Additionally, Disney will partner with Funko to offer an exclusive 10% discount on Disney + products from November 12-14 at FunkoEurope.com. Customers will be able to use the promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY, and the discount will be applied automatically at the end of the purchase in the store.

Subscribers to the streaming platform will also enjoy exclusive specials from Pixar Animation Studios on the streaming service, which will premiere at 5:00 p.m. and Marvel Studios at 5:45 p.m. In addition, they can join a special offer for a limited time.

From now until Sunday, November 14, new subscribers and certain reactivated subscriptions can get a month of Disney + for € 1.99 (later € 8.99 / mo.) By registering with the Web page and joining all the Disney + Day celebrations.