In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you haven’t tried Disney + yet, here’s a unique opportunity. A 75% discount the first month! Just in time for the release of three powerful movies.

On November 12, the Disney + Day, but from today until November 14, you can take advantage of a unique offer for new subscribers.

Sign up for Disney + for only 1.99 euros the first month. That’s a 75% discount! You can sign up in this link. Only until November 14! If after that month you do not want to continue, you must cancel the subscription before the 30 days are up, or it will be renewed automatically.

It is the ideal time to subscribe, because On November 12, Disney + will release three highly anticipated films, within the subscription (without additional payment): Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Dopesick.



Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Other premieres that will arrive on the 12th are a short of The Simpsons paying homage to Disney, the Pixar short Ciao Alberto, Olaf Presents, a new season of El Mundo according to Jeff GoldBlum, and other surprises.

The offer is open to those over 18 who do not have a Disney + account. If you already have one, you can always create a new one …

And in addition to the news, you can enjoy all content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox, National Geographic, and more: The Mandalorian, all Marvel, Pixar, Disney and Star Wars movies and series, National Geographic documentaries, The Simpsons, Futurama, and much more.

All premieres and news, including the Star Wars and Marvel movies, and their exclusive series, are at 4K resolution with Dolby Vision.

They can be viewed with an app for iOS and Android on mobile or tablet, on PC or Mac, with Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast, on Samsung, LG, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, among others.



Disney + also offers features like GroupWatch, which allows you to enjoy the content with other people remotely, each with their own screen, even if they all have the same account.

The content will be synchronized between all of them, also when someone rewinds or pauses the movie or series.

A unique occasion to try Disney +, because this platform does not have a free trial, and it rarely makes offers.

