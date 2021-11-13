Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, stated that the firm will seek to connect the physical and digital worlds to tell stories without limits in its own Disney metaverse.

Disney + will be a key tool within this project.

In 2020, the former executive vice president of digital posted about creating a theme park metaverse, where the “physical and digital world converge” via devices and smartphones,

Since Facebook announced that it will change its name to Meta and that it will venture into the world of virtual reality (metaverse), the cryptographic field has exploded. Associated projects like Decentraland and Sandbox they had a bullish rally that has not stopped yet. Disney will also ride the crest of the wave …

Disney + key piece of the project

If something has characterized the American company, it is its constant evolution. It was a pioneer in cartoons in Hollywood and it seems that each film surpasses the previous one in terms of technology. Therefore it is clear that they will not be left out of this new innovation and they have already expressed it. The move to virtual reality is very close.

“Our efforts to date are simply a prologue to a time when we will be able to connect the physical and digital worlds even more closely, allowing for boundless storytelling in our own Disney metaverse. “, said the CEO of Disney, Bob chapek.

The executive director did not elaborate on this nascent plan, but did express in an interview with CNBC that the Disney + platform would be involved. The launch of paid streaming was very positive for the content producer. It currently has 118 million subscribers and follows in the footsteps of Netflix, a leader in the sector, with 214 million users.

These numbers are below market expectations, as they believed to be at the 125 million figure by now. However, it was not only a blow to Disney, Netflix also announced “slowdown in subscriber growth”. The return to the “normal” after the pandemic it seems to be one of the causes.

Chapek believes that Disney + can function as a “three-dimensional canvas” for telling new stories in different ways. This could involve characters from all eras: Mickey Mouse with Ironman or Nemo with Luke Skywalker. The limits will no longer be technological, but will be in the heads of the creators.

While the “formal announcement” was currently made, Disney has been developing in the metaverse for a long time. In 2020, Former executive vice president of digital Tilak Mandadi posted on LinkedIn about creating a theme park metaverse, where the “physical and digital world converge” via devices and smartphones.

Disney’s interest joins that of two other giants: Facebook and Microsoft. Mark Zuckerberg is convinced of the digital representations of people through virtual reality cases, while the company founded by Bill Gates “is introducing a metaverse for office workers through its Teams product” which has about 250 million monthly users.

Beyond Disney landing in the world of the metaverse, not all business has been prosperous for the company founded in Los Angeles in 1923: Club Penguin, which was an online social network for children, closed in 2017, just a decade after its launch. He also lost on his investments in Playdom, a game company in which he invested $ 563 million, and with Maker Studios, a YouTube-like network that he bought for $ 500 million in 2014.

Metaverse is the new concept that dominates the crypto field and promises to be trending throughout 2022. Disney could play a key role in the growth of this industry that is just seeing the light of day.

