Disney + It has gradually become one of the most popular streaming platforms in the entire market. Despite the experience and superiority of Netflix, soon, ‘The House of Mouse’ it has become a worthy competition. In fact, he has managed to put all his peers in trouble … How? In recent years, the company has obtained the necessary allies to achieve this.

One of the most important agreements is the one the company has with Lucasfilm, the production company responsible for creating the universe of Star wars. In this way, in the next Christmas season, the company will not be left behind and will launch one more product. After the success of The Mandalorian, the series are outlined as great strengths of this study.

For this reason, the brand decided to create a spin-off of said show, based on the adventures of the bounty hunter. Boba fett and it will be titled The Book of Boba Fett. Without a fixed date, the show will hit the catalog in December 2021.

In the same way, Marvel studios, which is perhaps the best companion of Disney, is also preparing two titles to launch at the end of the year. It is about the series of Hawkeye Y Ms. Marvel. The project on the goalkeeper will be the first of both to premiere and will do so on November 24, 2021. Having 6 episodes, the fifth will be broadcast on December 22 and the last on December 29, just between the end of the year parties.

In turn, the program focused on Kamala khan, is intended to be placed on the platform after the previous one. That is, yes or yes it will start in December.

However, these are not the only ornaments that ‘The House of Ideas’ will put the Christmas tree of Disney. No, but it will also show the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special. This short film will be 40 minutes long and will reportedly contain information relevant to the team’s third film, due out in 2023.

Don’t miss out on all this content by subscribing directly here to Disney +.