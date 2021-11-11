Disney + already has more than 118 million users

In just a few hours it will be November 12, the date on which the Day of Disney +, where the mouse company has planned to release several movies and series for its streaming platform. With this, The number of subscribers to Disney + has also been revealed.

Prior to its next financial report, Disney has revealed that Disney + already has more than 118.1 million subscribers. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the 70 million that were registered on this same date a year ago. Here’s what Disney CEO Bob Chapek had to say:

“We are extremely satisfied with the success of our transmission business. We are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets around the world will allow us to further grow our streaming platforms globally. ”

This shouldn’t be a big surprise, as over the last year this platform has reached more regions. In this way, executives at Disney expect this streaming service to be available in twice as many countries by 2023.

On related topics, Disney + is offering discounted memberships this week. In the same way, we already know when the Casian Andor series will arrive on this platform.

Editor’s Note:

Considering the great exclusive offer that Disney + has, these numbers are not a big surprise. While Netflix is ​​even more popular thanks to a diverse catalog, the strength of Disney’s properties could change the balance shortly.

Via: GameSpot