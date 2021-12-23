The nightmare that an inclusion campaign has become has been narrated by the protagonist of the action himself (Luis Carlos Garza) undertaken by Disney +, which sought to become a successful brand move.

This unexpected measure undertaken by the platform becomes a successful move at the time of its premiere, which undoubtedly seeks to improve the content experience within the market and not only that, to define the direction that the companies should take. brands when they should communicate.

The campaign, according to the own Luis Carlos Garza It was a successful action by the platform to communicate with the audiences, only that the critics have ended up stifling the initiative of the platform.

From beauty blogger to campaign star

Luis Carlos Garza has reported on his social networks how the Disney Plus initiative, which sought to be successful in inclusion, ended up becoming a terrible creative measure, which has even come to Garza himself to give his testimony of why this ended badly.

The influencer specialist in creating beauty content for men, which includes all kinds of guidelines such as makeup tutorials on male skin, revealed how what he aspired to become a campaign where inclusion would be the banner of Disney Plus, ended in a siege of bad comments for the content generated by the influencer.

“It all started when those from Disny Plus approached me to ask if I wanted to be part of their Christmas campaign and obviously I said yes!”, Explains Garza, who assured that the brand authorized the campaign.

“A man who puts on makeup in a Disney Plus ad or Disney Plus said gays above,” he details in part of his testimony, however, he did not count on the fact that the large number of homophobic comments against the piece became A bad success, as he assures that all his efforts were of no use, so he asked members of the community in Latin America to promote his campaign.

Campaign appearance:

Hey 🥲 I’m super excited because my Christmas campaign with Disney + finally came out ♥ ️ If you see it, give it a little love pic.twitter.com/NUHQLHYuKo – Luis Carlos Garza (@Luis_Carlos_G) December 10, 2021

Luis Carlos’ testimony of how the creative piece he starred in for Disney Plus ended:

Now read: