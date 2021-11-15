Dishwashing is not a tasteful dish (allow yourself the easy joke), which is why many homes count among their favorite small appliances a dishwasher.

Of course, it involves a significant outlay, so, especially if we live for rent, sometimes we think that it is not worth the expense. But now that the holidays are approaching and that it’s time to receive the whole family at homeIt is when we see the ears of the wolf and we consider making ourselves with the extra help of this great invention.

The good news is that we can take advantage of the offers pre Black Friday From websites like Amazon to get a high quality LG or Samsung with a dishwasher but a lower price. These are some examples to keep in mind that we sign for much less today:

LG QuadWash DF325FW

Our first option comes from the hand of LG, an A ++ energy efficient dishwasher that comes with a 10-year warranty and an innovative system to contact the technical service in case of breakdown (we only need to bring the mobile phone closer to the appliance and it will transmit the incidence automatically).

Among other notable features, we have a third cutlery tray, the QuadWash cleaning system that is capable of completing it at all angles. We found it on sale today on Amazon by 699 571.14 euros.





LG QuadWash DF325FW – A ++ Efficiency Inverter Direct Drive Dishwasher with Third Cutlery Tray – White

Bosch SMS25AW05E

Something more economical is this Bosh Series 2, a dishwasher with white pvc finishes, compared to the stainless steel of the previous one, but thanks to its EcoSilence motor it promises to be very quiet and efficient. The display indicates at all times the remaining time or actions for proper maintenance (such as replenishing salt or rinse aid).

It comes with two special functions: half load and Variospeed, as well as a combined detergent dispenser tray. We can find it reduced today on Amazon by 399 386.98 euros.





Bosch SMS25AW05E – Freestanding Dishwasher, Series 2, 60cm, 12 Services, White

Candy CDCP 6S

If we have little space in the kitchen or we simply live alone, opting for a small dishwasher is undoubtedly the best option. In Amazon we have found one of the best valued, this Candy – it has the black label of recommendation that the web grants – made of stainless steel with measures of 43.8 centimeters in height.

But its size is not limiting since it has up to six types of programs and services, anti-overflow system and delayed start. We can find it on sale today for only 329 249.99 euros.





Candy CDCP 6S – Small dishwasher, Height 43.8 cm, 6 services, 6 Programs, Anti-overflow system, Delayed start, Class F, Inox

Samsung DW60M6050FS

Another of the undoubtedly most recognizable brands in the field of household appliances and therefore, dishwashers, is Samsung. In this case we select this stainless steel design, with an elegant design that has an LED display menu to control the process in a simple way, flexible space in the upper part for small objects, adjustable height in the baskets or the possibility of saving energy with its half load system that only cleans the bottom tray.

It also has a quick program that washes and dries our dishes in 60 minutes and a self-cleaning system to eliminate bacteria and germs. All for 549 449.99 euros.





Samsung DW60M6050FS / EC Freestanding Dishwasher, 14 covers, 60 cm Dishwasher, Color Inox, With third tray

AEG FFB83806PM

Finally, we find this AEG in stainless steel, LCD screen, automatic disconnection and up to 10 programs with five temperature levels. In addition, to make it more comfortable when emptying it, the lower rack is liftable and the third tray allows you to put small utensils comfortably.

How much more with a special program to clean delicate glassware with rubber fasteners, something to keep in mind now that Christmas is approaching and it is time to clean good glasses. We found it on sale today on Amazon by 942.75 799.99 euros.





AEG FFB83806PM ComfortLift Dishwasher 13 place settings, LCD display, Automatic switch-off, 10 programs at 5 temperatures, Third cutlery tray, Inverter motor, 46 dBA, Inox, 60 cm

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 55.24 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 305.15 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 49.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

