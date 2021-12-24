After Dishonored 2 was released on the market, Raphaël Colantonio, creator of the saga and founder of the studio, left their ranks to work on an independent title, with the help of his new studio: WolfEye Games. The result of this project is none other than Weird West, an immersive sim (as is tradition in its titles) that is set in a fantasy wild west.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that the title was scheduled for this year, its distributor confirmed today that Dishonored creator’s new game delayed to 2022, specifically until March 31st.

Weird West is incredible (according to beta testers) but needs some wonky moments ironed out (also according to beta testers)!@WolfEyeGames have made something special and we want you all to have the best experience at launch. March 31 | PC, PS4, XB1, Game Pass pic.twitter.com/ebU7roUE8G – Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) December 22, 2021

Dishonored creator’s new game delayed to 2022

In case you had not found out to date, Weird West will arrive on Xbox Game Pass from the moment it leaves. We hope that this delay will allow the new title from the creator of Dishonored to reach our hands in the best possible condition, and that it will dazzle us as much as the incredible games he developed in Arkane.