Many of us have wondered if at some point in life we ​​will find our doppelgänger or double, even in television shows or movies they present this situation to us as quite comical and exciting, but what would happen if we found the double of our beloved mascot?, and even better, if this were a sculpture in the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

With Google Pet Portraits this is possible, all you have to do is download the free Google Arts & Culture application to Android and ios for your dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse or rabbit to discover their own double of art in the world.

Doppelgänger of your pet.

How to use Pet Portraits with my mascot?

Open Google Arts & Culture and tap the rainbow camera button at the bottom of the page. Pet Portraits recognizes the environment of your mascot, choose the perfect place to capture its beauty.

Once the photo is taken, the app shows you a comparative collage of your mascot with its doppelgänger, the name of the art piece, the place in which it is exhibited and even the match percentage. You can share or download the results and decide if you want the photograph or a presentation with all the doppelgänger of your mascot.

Setback to Google, loses appeal over $ 2.8 billion fine in the European Union

In addition, you can choose any of the results to know the stories and artists behind each work of art, and if you continue exploring Google Arts and Culture you will be able to meet the 10 cats or dogs coolest in art history, immerse yourself in the wonders of the natural world, or find out more about fantastic beasts in fiction and nature.

Show off your beloved mascot and your art double with #PetPortraits and discover other amazing pets and its doubles, don’t forget to tag @googleartsculture on Instagram or @googlearts on Twitter.