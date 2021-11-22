Order at home has become one of the priorities in many homes. During confinement, we discovered how important it is to have a multifunctional house, capable of hosting different activities. And to achieve this, order and having an adequate storage system is key.

This need becomes especially important in the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. And to help you solve the problem of how to have the house perfectly tidy, we wanted to talk to Manuel Delgado, Ikea interior designer, so you can explain some tricks to optimize the space in our houses, and by the way, tell us which are the most popular storage products of the Swedish chain.

We know very well that living in an orderly environment helps us to be happier, by finding balance and harmony from an emotional point of view. But also, having an orderly house favors saving time, effort and practicality, in the most functional aspect.

But ordering is not the same as storing. At Ikea, when talking about order, they take a step beyond the mere fact of storing the items we have at home. This process implies organizing things correctly, which implies that we previously ask ourselves what we use them for and how often we do it.





Under these premises we can decide what we should have more at hand and in which part of the house, in addition to choosing the objects that visually surround us every day. To achieve this, here are some tips:

For Ikea, if we are looking for spaces that generate feelings of spaciousness, cleanliness and calm, we must opt we will opt for storage systems with doors, for example, combining them with neutral tones and natural materials such as wood and natural fibers.





If, on the contrary, we are looking for spaces with character, which reflect our personality and style, the best option is to choose open storage systems, where each item on display is strategically located to tell us a story. In this case, working by groups of materials and elements (books, vases, candles) or getting small collages of objects, will create more powerful visual blocks that facilitate reading and perception of space.





The glass display cabinets they serve as an exhibitor to show off the most special objects, collections, etc. They are a very practical solution, in addition, because it preserves the elements in good condition, away from dust and dirt. The living room and dining room are the rooms with the greatest aesthetic storage needs, which is why it is common to find this type of furniture in these environments.





Another idea is to compartmentalize. That is, use boxes and baskets to store objects by categories, making the most of space. Use labels to classify and order all the utensils. This makes the search much easier when you want to find something that you do not use daily: tools, spare parts, etc.





Once we have seen some tricks to optimize the space of our home, it is time to find out which is the Top 3 Ikea storage.

Bathroom storage





Without a doubt, the bathroom is one of the rooms in which we must take care of order the most. Have everything in its place it will help us save time and space. And if we add to that that we are increasingly concerned about our well-being and personal care, having organizers for makeup, creams and treatments, is essential.





To help us maintain order in the bathroom, the GODMORGON family of organizers is designed to always have these products at hand since it is designed, not only depending on the standard size of the drawers and cabinets that we use in the bathroom, but also in the standard measures of beauty and personal care products. In this way we can organize the elements by category (brushes, brushes, creams, enamels, cotton, towels, etc.) and thus we get to have everything at hand taking up less space.





Color and material is also very important. In this case they are made of PET plastic, a recyclable and resistant material that helps us to easily clean the surface of remains such as creams, paints or oils. In addition, being colorless and transparent in its entirety, it allows us to easily identify the elements that we store.

Bedroom / Clothes Storage





One of the most versatile, practical and economical organizer families in the bedroom and clothing storage area is SKUBB. If we talk about organizing our closet, these products are designed according to the type of clothing, accessories and accessories that we can get to store in our closets: from shoes, underwear, belts and necklaces, to bedding and textiles from other seasons.





The objective of this family of products is to make the most of the closet space, especially in those most basic cabinets where we do not have drawers, organizers or interior partitions. It is an excellent alternative for optimize storage space with a low budget.





In addition to their functionality, the dimensions of these products are not only designed to fit almost any wardrobe, but also they can be adapted to other furniture solutions with storage such as sofa beds or couches.





Its low weight and possibility of folding, makes them a very solution practical and flexible that we can store easily and without taking up much space, when we don’t need it.

Order in the kitchen





Kitchens have been given new life during the pandemic as a place to cook, to have breakfast, to eat, to do homework, or to share moments. And having an orderly kitchen helps us to create a pleasant environment, in addition to allowing us to find what we need faster, taking advantage of the food we have and, above all, to enjoy the activity of cooking more.





The VARIERA family of organizers is designed to help us maintain order in the kitchen in a practical and functional way in its different stages: from the food storage process, through boxes and drawer organizers; when cooking with cutlery, pans and spice rack organizers; until it is time to serve and eat, where crockery holders, interior shelves and drawers with handles make our lives more practical and simple.





These organizers are designed based on the size and shape of the most common kitchen utensils so that we can classify them by function: forks, knives, spoons, shovels, cans, spices, etc. It even offers us options to create recycling solutions in confined spaces. In addition, the measurements of the accessories are modulated so that they fit perfectly into the system of all kitchen furniture.





We hope these tips to keep order at home have helped you!

