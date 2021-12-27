These are the Tiny Houses or houses of less than 56 square meters where you live with what is strictly necessary.

The style of a Tiny House is minimalist, with furniture that performs more than one function, that is, the steps of the stairs function as drawers, the beds are folding and can be hidden to give more space during the day, and the tables of center can be expanded to form a desk or dining room.

There are also few electrical appliances and those that fulfill more than one function are also chosen to avoid the accumulation of dishes or dishes that are only used once a year.

In Mexico, the demand for this type of house is still incipient, despite the rising cost of housing in the main cities and the need for mobility of the new generations.

However, there are already manufacturers of Tiny Houses such as Tiny Topanga, a company formed by Israel Rodríguez and his wife Rebecca Borough.

They began to build this type of housing 5 years ago, being pioneers in Mexico.

“In Mexico it is an unknown subject, in other countries it has a long history like in the United States and Europe where they make mobile homes with recreational vehicles.

“Although more information has already arrived in the country and people are already asking. And the pandemic changed the way we see things, “said Rodríguez.

Tiny Topanga manufactures trailer homes at its work center located in Tulancingo, Hidalgo, from where it exports to the United States.

And although the Tiny Houses are very attractive because of how comfortable, functional and mobile, Rodríguez commented that they require a lot of design and construction work, since issues such as water flow, electrical installation, coatings and structural and security elements have to be solved so that they are effectively a mobile home option.

This is why, contrary to popular belief, a Tiny House is not cheap.

“If you look at the cost, they are not the option. At least at the level that we build since a large part of the essential materials we import.

“And if it is compared with traditional construction, the cost per meter per square meter built is cheaper in traditional construction, if the land is already yours,” he explained.