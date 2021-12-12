

Dec 11, 2021 at 3:24 pm CET



This has been a difficult year for many of us, but surely there have been more moments to remember than in 2020, issues such as traveling, meeting with your loved ones and living experiences have become something easier in 2021. To take a look back to 2021, Instagram is implementing a feature called PlayBack.

Starting today, the app will create a tour of our year using up to ten of your Stories. We can delete some of the Stories and add ours through the Stories file. Will appear a message in the feed that will ask us if we want to create or modify its reproduction. The function will only be available for a few weeks, so people can “celebrate and reflect on 2021 before the New Year,” according to Instagram.

In recent years, many Instagram users have been using third-party apps to create a collage of their nine most-followed posts of the year, which they can share to the main feed or Stories.

This is something that more and more applications do, like Spotify with its “Wrapped”.