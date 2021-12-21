Discover the easter eggs that Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us

Do not miss the easter eggs that Spider-Man: No Way Home left us throughout the plot that has finally reached theaters around the world

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already reached theaters, and the plot directed by Jon Watts gave us memorable moments at the conclusion of the first trilogy, which featured Easter eggs strewn throughout history.

Don’t Miss: Spider-Man: No Way Home – Review and Criticism NO SPOILERS

From the references to the previous sagas, to the nods to different stages in the comic, Spider-Man: No Way Home fulfills the gift of giving us moments that evoke times past.

Without further delay we present you the easter eggs that Spider-Man: No Way Home left us.

Rogers: The Musical

The first obvious easter egg for Marvel fans is the announcement of the Musical work dedicated to Steve Rogers and the Battles of New York, which appears in the Hawkeye series.

Damage Control

Who is behind Peter is Damage Control, or Damage Control in Spanish, the division that Stark Industries created, which now depends on the New York City police forces, which follow the trail of Peter Parker and his relatives .

MJ’s last name

In the interrogation that Damage Control carries out with Nes’s friends, we find out that MJ’s second surname is Watson, in reference to Spider-Man’s partner for several years, Mary Jane Watson.

Matt Murdock returns to action

The first big surprise of the film was the appearance of the acror Charlie Cox, who plays the blind lawyer Matt Murdock, the person in charge of Peter Parker’s legal strategy. Murdock, in addition to his litigation skills, also shows great reflexes. Daredevil is present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The Babas

When Peter and May arrive at Happy’s apartment, we find out that Happy inherited from Tony Stark the Dum-E mechanical arm that we saw in the Iron Man trilogy as well as in the first Spider-Man movie in the MCU.

Did Betty Brant call him Tiger?

Back to school at Midtown High, Peter Parker’s activities are tracked, and the school’s information system is kept in check with an informational fence led by Betty Brant, who called Peter Tiger. Only one woman has named Peter Parker Tiger and that’s Mary Jane Watson in the comics

The Mural

In a mural at Midtown High School you can see the faces of great minds of humanity such as Shakespiare, Ghandi, and a face familiar to the MCU, that of Howard Stark, father of the late Tony Stark, and who laid the foundations for what he is. Stark Industries.

Taxi 1228

In the battle on the Brooklyn Bridge you can see a taxi with number 1228, a figure that is the tribute to the date of birth of Stan Lee, the writer behind Spider-Man, and many more characters from the Marvel Universe.

Villanesque phrases

In the return of the villains of the previous sagas, Doctor Cotopus and Green Goblin, they could not miss some of their phrases that they coined in the previous films. “The power of the sun in the palm of my hand” expresses Otto Octavius ​​when questioning Peter about the whereabouts of his machine.

While in the dungeons of the Sanctum Sanctorum Norman Osborn, apparently in his right mind, offers his help to Peter Parker by expressing the phrase “I too have something of a scientist”, which he says to Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) when introducing himself. with him in 2002.

The return to the origins

Green Goblin’s armor does not last long in the plot, as a misplaced Norman Osborn goes to ask for help from the FEST organization where May Parker works. Osborn comes dressed in a purple hoodie and green coat, recalling Green Goblin’s outfit in the comics.

With great power comes great responsibility

After the Green Goblin sabotages Peter Parker’s attempts to cure the other villains, and sets off a pumpkin bomb in the lobby of the apartment complex where Happy lives, May tells Peter not to worry as he has a great power, mentioning the mythical phrase “With great power comes great responsibility”.

What makes Spider-Man so special?

This is one of the easter eggs about one of the scenes from Into the Spider-Verse, where Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Penny Parker, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham tell Miles that they also suffered a loss that marked them and prompted them to do good.

In the tape the two variants of Spider-Man tell Peter Parker of the MCU that in both cases the death of beloved Uncle Ben and his mythical phrase marked them to do good to their community, over and above the desire for revenge.

Who are you talking to, Ned?

When the three Peter Parkers work in the laboratory, Ned calls Peter to see the results of the simulation of a formula on the computer, but all three respond at the same time, reminding us of the scene from the animated series that was immortalized in the meme circulating on social media.

My back… My back!

As the previous two versions of Spider-Man prepare, Maguire mentions to Garfield that his back has hurt from years of swinging, which reminds us of the scene from Spider-Man 2, where Peter Parker seeks to regain his abilities, but fails. and falls hurting his back.

Previous feats

Before the final battle, all the Peters shared experiences and anecdotes of their exploits. Peter (Maguire) recounted the time he fought Venom, and Peter (Holland) recounted the fight against Thanos on Titan and how they brought millions of people back to life.

Peter (Garfield) felt less since his adventures only include battles with men in Rhino suits to which Peter (Maguire) told him not to feel bad, and to be proud of what he does because it is amazing.

The music of the previous sagas

Michael Giacchino’s score also pays tribute to the two Spider-Men of the cinema, when when they meet they first hear a fragment of the Spider-Man song composed by Danny Elfman, and the song of The Amazing Spider-Man by James Hornes is heard throughout the film.

Miles Morales

After Max Dillon is healed, the once-Electro discovers Spider-Man’s face, pointing out that he thought the wall-crawler was an African-American man, and Peter mentions that a black Spidey probably exists, in clear reference to Miles Morales.

One more day

When Peter Parker (Holland) sees that Stephen Strange is having trouble restraining people seeking to get to New York (including Rhino), the wall-crawler asks Strange to perform the original spell, regardless of whether the people who love him forget that Parker is Spider-Man.

With this request Peter goes to “say goodbye” to Ned and MJ, who mentions that they will meet again no matter what has to happen, as long as their hearts are connected, something similar to what happens in the framework of One More Day .

Back to basics

After the death of May Parker, without the memory of his friends about his secret identity and with new responsibilities, Peter Parker starts from scratch, moving into a small room and making his new suit, which evokes his origins in the pages of Amazing Fantasy # 15, where he designs his own outfits, in one of the most representative Spider-Man easter eggs.

It may interest you: We explain the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Source: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

The Sinister Six threatens SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated!

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you Spider-Man: Sinister Six, a volume with stories from authors of the stature of Stan Lee and David Micheline, which you cannot miss in your collection.

It is also being read

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man