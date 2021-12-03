Want study video game development? Until recently, specialized academic training in videogames was very scarce. But it is a sector that is constantly growing and there are more and more companies that They look for very specific profiles on the development of videogames such as design, art and programming. At the University Center for Technology and Digital Art (U-tad) they have adapted to the current job market to train the developers of the future, also in animation, applications or software engineering.

This has helped it become the fourth best university in Europe to study video game development, according to GAMEducation (the Global Association for Media Education). U-tad will now hold a new Open Doors Day, where those interested will be able to know in first person the training available at the center on videogames, digital design, animation and other disciplines.

This event will take place on December 11 from 9:45 am at the U-tad facilities, located in Las Rozas. Being a face-to-face event, it is important that all those interested in attending register in advance on the U-tad website. Once there, the academics and advisers of the center will clarify doubts about all that U-tad can offer. This includes information on the different degrees, the educational model or possible job opportunities. Interested persons may start the admission process during the day.

The U-tad method

And it is that this institution has developed the U-tad method, a system that replicates a project like in a real video game studio. This methodology tries to cover the industry needs looking for specialized profiles in the different areas of video game development. In this regard, U-tad imparts postgraduate courses on videogame design, art and programming, whose students meet to develop a final project to finish the course. This is where they will apply everything they have learned during the school year and will give them the opportunity to create your first portfolio for your career.

Time has proved them right, since more than 300 U-tad students They have managed to work in leading technology and video game companies such as Rockstar Games, King, Tequila Works, Facebook or Amazon, among others. This means that U-tad prepares students for face the world of work in the best conditions at the end of their degrees. Has got more than 60 video game awards both national and international, and it is among the 10 best universities in the world to study video game development.