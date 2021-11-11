Acknowledge it, by far sniper that you say you are, you are going the way. You should be playing with an assault rifle in Vanguard, but you prefer that of taking down enemies and enemies of a single, resounding shot in the whole carota. If not, you wouldn’t be looking at the Kar98k and you would be looking for information about the three-line rifle, which is the most powerful in its category for that.

The curious thing about the Kar98k is that it is one of the few weapons whose base version is already functional and powerful enough as not to walk with adjustments. However, this guide is necessary because that format will not help you especially when it comes to running around on stage. looking for a fight. To play aggressively, you are going to have to work in class, and you have that a little lower.

Best aggressive class for the Kar98k

Bocacha : Scythe compensator

: Scythe compensator Rear handle : leather grip

: leather grip Sight : sunscreen for MK. 18

: sunscreen for MK. 18 Butt : short stock

: short stock Ammo type : subsonic

: subsonic Competence : Take a quick look

: Take a quick look Kit: Available

It is not that the Kar98k need a hitch, but the compensator that we propose manages to reduce vertical recoil without the cross of a penalty falling on you. That leather grip, on the other hand, improves speed when aiming. Not that they are very strong improvements, but at least they have no negative effects in attributes.

As one of the biggest pitfalls of this rifle is the reload time, that Jaeger magazine may catch your attention, but beware, the ammunition capacity drops you to 3 shells only! Better not touch anything in that field and try to hit the bullets that you do have at your disposal.

Look what a beautiful look we propose to you. The solar filter is perfect for what you want to do: quickscope of book. What we like most about it is that although it increases the roll while aiming, it allows you to reduce the time it takes in raising the weapon. Don’t worry, you’re not going to be with her up for a long time. You lose some control of vertical and horizontal recoil, but as long as you aim for the head or torso, it’s fine.

We are left with the short stock to finish the transformation of the Kar98k of a classic sniper rifle into a brown beast of the quickscope. Thanks to it, you will be able to gain mobility and agility —in exchange, yes, to lose more control of the recoil. Be careful, this mobility includes movement, running to shooting and, most importantly: aiming speed.

To make all your wishes come true, it is essential that you apply the Quick Look competition: increase your accuracy right after aiming down the sights. In terms of kits, Available is the best complement for an aggressive fighting style, since reduce waiting time between grenade launches.

Finally, if there is an ideal type of ammunition to act aggressively without appearing on enemy minimaps, it is the subsonic. Not only will your shots not appear, but neither will they the enemies that you knock down.