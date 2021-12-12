DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .- The December holidays are just around the corner. Many are already planning their departure to a magical town in Mexico, others have already seen themselves spending the parties in Times Square or another iconic part of the world, and there is a sector that prefers to stay in the capital to take days off or even know the offer cultural and entertainment that the big city offers us.

One of the expressions that has become more popular in cities is urban art or street art, understood as an artistic movement that seeks to rescue and decorate the spaces of some neighborhoods and neighborhoods of the CDMX through murals full of colors and that, on many occasions, also tell stories from a wall. These paintings are ideal to know and decorate your social networks through incredible photos.

These murals also have behind great artists from Mexico and around the world, who little by little have captured their art in the beautiful streets of our city, filling some buildings with life and color and, in some of these works, paying homage to the actors of change in the city.

Here is a list with some of the urban murals of the Mexican capital to give an artistic boost to your Instagram or your Pinterest. Now that the rest days are coming, we recommend you take a role and calmly explore the corners of CDMX.

Lalamove mural in Rome. By Los Nook ‘

Who said that the logistics industry could not become art? Thanks to the talented collective of artists from Atlacomulco, The Nook ‘, in alliance with Lalamove, technological platform dedicated to last mile deliveries, Chihuahua Street 101, between Orizaba and Córdoba in the popular Roma neighborhood it was painted vivid pinks, purples, oranges, and yellows to represent the sense of immediate dispatch by means of a majestic bird in flight. During the toughest times of the pandemic, this industry became very important in keeping a large number of small and medium-sized businesses running and helping to keep people indoors to receive their products.

Spring / Summer / Fall / Winter in Santa Fe. By Gato Moedano, Senkoe, Polvo, Leon & Libre

Santa Fe is an area with a lot of activity all day, every day. The ‘godiniza’ is full and the opening to shops and parks has become more recurrent. However, in the buildings of the Belém housing unit in Vasco de Quiroga, there is a work of art that invites tranquility through the representation of the seasons of the year on each of the walls of the buildings.

Thus, this group of artists created a unique style in the buildings in the area and managed to capture a well-synchronized collaboration. The piece includes representations of fauna, flora and the inclusion of colors that give life to the seasons.

Mural under renovation for ManifestoMX. By Blu.

Criticism and social denunciation has also served as a form of artistic expression. Blu, one of the most important urban art references in the world, left a great mark on the Reforma buildings with an interpretation of the Mexican flag where its colors and shapes represent some of the most important problems. With the use of the colors and the shape of the Mexican flag, he managed to represent the main problems of the country. Strong theme, but with a solid message for the population, this is a mural to have in your image gallery.

Levitating fish in the city. Polanco. By Sego.

During the first edition of the All City Canvas festival, the artist made one of the most impressive murals on one of the walls of the Hotel W in Polanco and, since then, his career has evolved rapidly. His work highlights the vitality through the representation of three different species of fish and a colorful palette of colors focused on red, orange and purple tones, completely inspired by the natural environment and wild fauna. This mural is located at Campo Elíseos 252, Polanco.

The tree of life in Reforma. By Colectivo ADN.

A few steps from the Hidalgo metro, in the heart of the capital, lies one of the most outstanding plastic works on the important Reforma avenue. Located on the facade of the Hotel Fontán, the visual artists Adry del Rocío, Rubén Poncia and Carlos Alberto, they worked to give life to this impressive work that mixes a great vividness in its colors together with all the expression of Mexican culture. The great catrina in the center stands out, holding traditional elements of the national gastronomy, fauna and flora.

Mexico City is a huge canvas. The renovation of public spaces has contributed to the revitalization of art. As you can see, the heart of the country has nothing to envy other cities in the world in terms of urban artistic expressions. In this time of rest, relax, walk through the city and discover this and other large murals scattered throughout the 16 city halls of the capital.

DZ