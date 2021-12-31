343 Industries already has some ideas on how to continue the Halo series.

Despite its one-year delay at the last minute and all the problems that its development suffered, Halo Infinite has ended up being one of the best releases of the year and fans of the series have been very satisfied with the latest adventure of the Boss. Teacher. According to the latest reports, 343 Industries had to sacrifice much of Halo Infinite’s open world, but it seems like it wasn’t the only thing they cut from the final game. An unreleased ending scene has been discovered.

Specifically, it is about a scene that he planned to skip during the game’s credits and that has been discovered by dataminers. In it we can see the marine who accompanies the Master Chief on this adventure waking up to an emergency signal. “You won’t believe it,” the pilot tells the Master Chief, while the ship’s system confirms “identification of the detected UNSC“And there the scene ends, without knowing what they find.

The reason why it was removed is unknown this scene from the endgame, but there are already all kinds of fan theories about who or what could be that the pilot and the Master Chief find. Some say it could be the remains of the UNSC Infinity ship or the UNSC Spirit of Fire, but it is impossible to confirm. What does seem clear is that 343 Industries had or has more stories on the table with which to continue expanding the Halo universe, either with a new installment or downloadable content for this Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is available from the past December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, also available through Xbox Game Pass. Take a look at our analysis of the Halo Infinite campaign. The multiplayer mode came out a few weeks before the campaign and is being a success, the new obsession of the community is a helmet with cat ears.

