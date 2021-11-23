A player of the saga manages to perform a commando for GTA VR while playing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. So the user got run in first person while walking the streets of the game.

In the video of the official Twitter account from @videotech_ , it is shown that the player can walk the streets, get into cars and even participate in fist fights on Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Although this mode is only found available on PC, is in a complicated state, since it does not work correctly in several cases.

There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots! pic.twitter.com/pxq5ivwGOA – Ben Turpin (@videotech_) November 20, 2021

As we have commented, with the first person mode we can enter a vehicle. But after a few seconds, the camera returns to its initial position -the third person- after the action. Crashing is also a problem, because if we look down, is observed through the player model. In addition, in the famous fistfights against NPCs, the arms and hands are not really appreciated, that is, you do not see how they look. punches. Although, despite this invisibility, the attacks were recorded in the life of the NPC.

It is this stage still of development, the intention of this particular mode is still uncertain. It is speculated that it could be a completely first person mode, as we already saw in Grand Theft Auto 5 or perhaps, considered a test by the developers to see how this mode would work in their next VR title. Or simply, as they speculate in Gamerant, it could be a test. Still, users of the trilogy and video game critics they have been fascinated In this way, although it has some flaws, it could be considered a great step for the VR community.

In the Twitter video, gamers of the game speculate it could be part of the next Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR titleby developer Video Games Deluxe. Even something that had not yet been spoken, of a Red Dead Redemption 2 in virtual reality or the highly anticipated GTA 6, which would give endless opportunities to play these titles in VR.

Still, The Definitive Edition has not been very well received, as it has had many bugs that users describe as intolerable. So that Rockstar could pause VR first-person lens right now until the glitches in the recently released edition are fixed. Players ask the company to stop remaking old titles and focus on a new one – the GTA 6– or in mode on-line from Red dead redemption.