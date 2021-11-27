Located at the tip of the Baja California peninsula, between desert dunes and oceanic rock formations of the Sea of ​​Cortez, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos is an unrivaled all-inclusive luxury resort where guests and visitors can enjoy the serenity of the waves of the Sea of ​​Cortez. and be part of an authentic local essence.

Unique activities, luxurious amenities, world-class cuisine, signature cocktails and floating bonfires, relaxation for body and mind are just some of the experiences that Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos offers, inspiring privacy and tranquility throughout your stay.

With 591 contemporary rooms, including 34 swim-up suites, seven exquisite restaurants, eight creative bars and lounges, a variety of relaxing pools, 18 spa rooms to heal the body and soul, fun Kid’z Club and A small water park, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos will become the ideal refuge to live an unforgettable vacation in the company of family, partner or friends, whose hygiene and cleaning measures guarantee the safety of travelers at all times.

Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos.

Deluxe rooms

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos has 591 luxury suites, each with stunning views of the blue waters of the Sea of ​​Cortez, its paradisiacal gardens or the resort itself.

The rooms stand out for a contemporary style and a feeling of spaciousness, whose design will envelop you in the symphony of the waves of the sea, thanks to its clean decorative details and neutral colors, balancing the different elements of nature that are glimpsed from its large balconies. .

Each of its bathrooms have raindance showers and a hydromassage bathtub, to fully relax the body, while listening to the sea breeze.

They also all have a minibar that offers a variety of local drinks, as well as 24-hour service to the suites with Chef’s specialties.

Swim-Up Suites

Whether King or Double, these unique 70-square-meter suites are characterized by their artisanal touch and solid wood furniture with marble, giving each one that special touch. They have a private terrace with access to the semi-private pool that will immerse you in a moment of interruptible relaxation.

Presidential Suite

The Presidential Suite extends over 195 square meters, including an exclusive terrace that offers the best view of the Sea of ​​Cortez. It has two bedrooms, one with a king size bed and the other with two double beds, a double whirlpool tub, a dressing room, a luxurious bar area and a separate room, whose large windows will fill the space with freshness and privileged views.

Maximum gastronomic encounter

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos seeks to constantly renew itself through new and exquisite dishes to maintain that original seal that characterizes them so much.

Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos.

The farmhouse

A classic corner of haute cuisine with a Spanish essence, from exquisite traditional tapas, appetizers, main dishes and typical desserts.

Dozo

Within this space you can live an authentic Asian culinary adventure. With show cooking on teppanyaki grills, chefs will prepare signature Japanese dishes, created to appeal to even the most difficult palate.

Bon vivant

An exclusive space for adults, directly influenced by the renowned city of love. Savor elegant and pleasant French cuisine, under a sophisticated and vibrant atmosphere. Bon Vivant offers a variety of traditional and modern French dishes, paired with a select wine list from the region.

Saffiro

Delving into Italian Tuscany for a few moments will be possible thanks to this cozy space overlooking the sea, where you can enjoy classic recipes of traditional Italian cuisine, such as a variety of handmade pastas, fresh salads and artisan pizzas prepared in the oven. stone.

La Hacienda Beach Grill

Fresh and relaxed options will be your best option if you are facing the beach, enjoying the imposing view of the Sea of ​​Cortez. This space offers a menu of grilled meats, fish and seafood, chicken and vegetables brimming with Mexican and South American flavors.

The Plaza Buffet

This culinary corner will be the ideal place to start with energy with a delicious breakfast thanks to its international buffet that offers culinary delights from around the world, many prepared at the moment with its three interactive kitchens, designed to make you experience a gastronomic pleasure.

The mill

If what you are looking for is to surround yourself with the authentic local flavors that the Baja California Peninsula offers with influence from different corners of Mexico, El Molino will be your best option. From chicken marinated in adobo with rice and beans, to the characteristic Aztec molcajete, which includes steak, chicken, chorizo ​​and panela cheese.

In addition, you can try chef specialties such as tricolor enchiladas with shrimp and lobster, the special Sol y Luna, which includes the freshest fish or the family-style Mexican barbecue.

Coco Loco Snack Bar

A space that offers authentic Mexican cuisine and the freshest ceviche in the pool area. Shrimp aguachile and Ziva-style ceviche will be your perfect complement while you enjoy the sun.

Spirit of ’68

An exclusive experience created for those travelers who love sports, where they can feel the spirit of Mexico in this bar that pays tribute to the 1968 Olympics held in the country. Multiple screens to watch different sports, pool tables to have fun with your friends, while enjoying a classic cocktail expertly prepared by mixologists.

Comprehensive experience

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos has a space created especially to immerse yourself in a world that manages to connect nature with body, soul and mind through exotic therapies, sophisticated massages and skin care techniques, products with natural ingredients and treatments that take up ancient philosophies. from various parts of the world.

Zen Spa has two levels that house 15 treatment rooms and 3 open-air cabanas, plus hydrotherapy, a steam room, a sauna, and a cold plunge pool. And, if you are looking to disconnect by feeling immersed in nature, enjoy the rooms located outside.

Within the massage menu you can find aromatherapy, deep therapy, candle massage and hot stones. For treatments focused on the facial and body areas, the resort offers an after-sun facial, Mexican agave body wrap, green coffee detox and more.