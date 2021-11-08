This year, Black Friday will take place on November 26, but some manufacturers, like Realme, and some distributors, like Amazon, are already launching offers to warm up engines. Operators are also preparing for the appointment and, in the case of Vodafone, they have decided to extend the discount period by almost a month.

In this way, as of today, Vodafone customers can access discounts of up to 200 euros on new smartphones by selling your old terminal and purchasing other connected devices at a special price. And those who are not customers can still contract the Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced rate with a 25% discount for 6 months.

Up to 200 euros less at Samsung

Vodafone has just launched its initiatives for Black Friday, which will be available until December 5. On this occasion, the operator assures that it wants to bet on sustainability and, therefore, customers who sell a used terminal will be able to enjoy up to 200 euros discount when buying a new smartphone thanks to its Re-premiere program.

Some of the devices on which the special promotion of the Re-premiere program are as follows:

In addition, other models such as the Samsung Galaxy A52s, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G or the Oppo FindX3 Lite will also have A special price until December 5 when associating them with the Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced rate. The discounts in this case can reach 123 euros on its final price.

Precisely that Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced rate will also have a 25% discount for six months when contracting the package. Remember that this plan includes high-speed fiber (with speeds of up to 1 Gbps), two mobile lines with unlimited data and the Essential TV Pack for 42.49 euros per month for six months (after 56.99 euros per month). Of course, with one year of permanence.

Discounts on connected devices

On the other hand, Vodafone has also released special discounts on your connected devices catalog, such as the ‘Designed & Connected by Vodafone’ range or Xiaomi’s family of connected products, among others. The main offers are: