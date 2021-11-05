Love Total Plus 4

One of the most complete fiber and mobile rates with fiber up to 1 Gb, WiFi 6 router, 4 mobile lines with unlimited calls and GB and total Orange TV with all the football movies and series. It also includes Netflix HD and Amazon Prime for 12 months, as well as landlines with calls to national landlines and mobiles for 65 euros per month the first 3 months. Afterwards, 130 euros a month.

Love Total Plus

Fiber up to 1 Gb with WiFi 6 router, 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and GB and total Orange TV with football, cinema and series. This rate also includes Netflix HD, Amazon Prime for 12 months and calls to national landlines and mobiles for 55 euros per month during the first 3 months. Then 110 euros per month.

Love Total

500 Mb fiber with WiFi 6 router, 1 mobile line with unlimited calls and GB, 1 line with calls at 0 cents a minute and total Orange TV with all the football movies and series. It also includes landline with calls to landlines and national mobiles by 47.50 euros per month during the first 3 months. Then 95 euros a month.

Love Extra Plus

Fiber up to 1 Gb, WiFi 6 router, 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and GB, Orange TV Play, Netflix SD and Amazon Prime for 12 months, in addition to landlines with calls to landlines and national mobiles for 42.50 euros per month the first 3 months. Then 85 euros a month.

Love Extra

500 Mb fiber (available up to 1 Gb), WiFi 6 router, 1 mobile line with unlimited calls and GB, 1 line with calls at 0 cents per minute, Orange TV Play, Netflix SD, Amazon Prime for 12 months, as well as landline with calls to national landlines and mobiles by 32.50 euros per month during the first 3 months. Then 65 euros a month.

Love Original Plus

Fiber up to 1 Gb, WiFi 6 router with 2 mobile lines with unlimited calls and GB. In addition to Orange TV Play and landlines with calls to landlines and national mobiles by 37.50 euros per month during the first 3 months. Then 75 euros a month.

Love Original

500 Mb fiber (available up to 1 Gb), WiFi 6 router, 1 mobile line with unlimited calls and GB, 1 mobile line with calls at 0 cents per minute, Orange TV Play and landline with calls to landlines and national mobiles for 27.50 euros per month the first 3 months. Then 55 euros per month.

In addition, the offer of 600 Mb fiber for 18.95 euros per month during the first year, it is still valid, although mobile rates are not discounted. On the other hand, we do not rule out that new offers will arrive in the coming weeks.