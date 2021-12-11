On Twitter, a user has announced the great “discounts” offered by Chedraui and his video is going viral.

From time to time, they crop up on social media that, in one way or another, end up affecting brands, either for better or for worse.

On this occasion, a profile on Twitter calling itself @IdiotasYVolante has reported a peculiar case of “discounts” in one of the Chedraui stores and, so far, its publication has had hundreds of replicas.

Without telling exactly what happened, the video shows a brawl between four women, who are fighting in the middle of the establishment and in the end are expelled from the store.

This document is already viral and, among the comments, you can see the response of the brand that asks for the data to know where the problem occurred to follow up.

The video lasts 29 seconds and has earned laughter and comments of all kinds from various Internet users in which you can see a certain dose of classism and other practices.

The discounts in chedraui got good pic.twitter.com/ieGJfOyuMA – Idiots at the wheel? (@IdiotasYVolante) December 7, 2021

As can be seen, the video that the account has shared has more than three thousand likes since last December 7, the day on which, presumably, the events occurred.

The account was dedicated to writing “the discounts in Chedraui got good”, alluding to the way in which some people name the blows, referring to them as “disconcerted”.

In that sense, this speaks of the ingenuity of the account to get the attention of its followers, who have made the publication viral and, of course, giving Chedraui negative publicity.

Ultimately, the fact that it happened in one of the company’s stores is a source of ridicule and negative comments, which, in turn, has an impact on the brand’s own image.

Remember that everything that happens on social networks has consequences, many of them irreversible and irrevocable. So, for brands, it is important that, in networks, there is good publicity or positive comments about their products or services.

Here, although there is no fault of a Chedraui employee, what is exhibited is the lack of control to prevent this type of situation, which is why, through its official account, the store has already issued its response pending to be able to solve the case.

There is no doubt that social networks have become one of the mirrors of what really happens in society. Thanks to them, we can now know what is happening in real time, without filters and without the need for intermediaries who regularly misrepresent the facts.

