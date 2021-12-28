Discounted phones at Amazon

Ideal for content playback Thanks to its Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate for extreme fluidity. A more than powerful processor to run any application however demanding it is and an autonomy of 5,000 mAh that gives for many hours of entertainment. To this must be added the connectivity to 5G networks and the almost guaranteed possibility of enjoying Android 12. All this and much more for about 350 euros after the discount.

Possibly the best mid-range from the South Korean company. When you talk about Samsung you know that quality is assured and that the characteristics of the Galaxy M52 5G are excellent.

OnePlus 8T

Be very careful, because we are facing what may be the best option on this list, since we are facing a smartphone that can considered high end. There is no section in which the OnePlus 8T does not stand out.

Starting with the possibilities of its fairly complete camera system whose sensors are developed by Sony itself. In addition, it allows video recording at 4K and 60 FPS. A delight for the image lover for a cost close to 500 euros.

Like the previous case, it also has a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, although this time we find an even more powerful CPU. On the other hand, it also has a 5G connection, WiFi 6 and, although you bet on a 4,500 mAh battery, you have a 65W fast charge to charge your terminal in a matter of half an hour.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Asian tech giant knows how captivate users through cheap devices, but packed with technical aspects that achieve fabulous performance in most respects.

For just over 200 euros you have a smartphone at your disposal perfect for any activity. Sometimes it can be impossible to get so much for so little, but the properties of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro are proof of this thanks to its Snapdragon 720G processor with which you will have no problem opening the application you want.

It is true that the photographic section does not offer such impressive results as the cases we have seen, but something had to falter for such a low cost. Even so, he brings with him a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge so you don’t have to worry about low terminal power.

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

It is the entry range of POCO, the independent subdivision of Xiaomi has one of the mobiles cheaper with 5G connectivity. For cost close to 200 euros you can enjoy optimal connection speed.

While is true that performance suffers due to the replacement of the Qualcomm chip by a MediaTek Dimensity 700. In this sense, you will not be able to run high-demand software, but you can calmly play a game. acceptable quality. You will also have autonomy for a while with the 5,000 mAh power of its battery, although its fast charge is somewhat poor.

Realme 8i

Is the economic alternative from the listing. The specifications of the Realme 8i are suitable for all types of users, although you cannot exceed yourself in terms of quality, since MediaTek’s Helio G96 processor is nothing to rave about, although you can. play smoothly to all smartphone games priced at not far from 150 euros.

But if this Realme phone is striking for something, it is for the qualities of your screenIt is accompanied by a 120 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz tactile response that allow you to play as smoothly as possible. Unheard of properties for such a low cost.

OPPO Find X3 Lite

A mid-range that is not far from the high-end. The components of the OPPO Find X3 Lite are designed by and to offer a optimal performance in different aspects, but its Super AMOLED screen compatible with HDR10 + technology for a flawless display. It is also important to note that it comes with a Snapdragon 765G to ensure the highest possible quality in all tasks.

In the same way as its OnePlus companion, it has a built-in battery that allows 65W fast charge. For almost 300 euros You can say goodbye to the fear that your mobile will leave you lying.