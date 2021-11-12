For this reason, manufacturers adjust to the penny and we can count the offers on the fingers of one hand and therefore, the discounts are also lower than for example in mice or keyboards. So today’s offers are really very interesting and probably not available for Black Friday, because with these prices …

The range of notebooks is currently more “crazy” than ever, since the prices are from very low to tremendously expensive and in between the variety is amazing. We only have to look at the catalog of any store to see that there are hundreds of models, and this has logically a reason: it is the sector that sells the most and the one that is more on the rise.

HardZone uses affiliate links for these offers that provide a small commission, but in no case impact on cost for the user who makes the purchase. Buying through these links, you help us continue to function.

Lenovo V14

This laptop is really curious, because it integrates an Athlon 3020E processor accompanied by 4 GB of DDR4-2400 MHz RAM and 128 GB of NVMe SSD. It is a laptop for basic tasks because it only has 2 cores at 1.2 GHz, so we are talking about little power to be able to move Windows 10 Pro with ease. Its screen is 14 inches with HD resolution with 220 nits.

The best thing without a doubt is the price, since it costs only 279.99 euros at home, so it is the perfect PC to spend little and perform the simplest tasks without losing elegance and portability.

ASUS Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400

It is another of those rare avis that can be found on Amazon and it is no less interesting for that. Like the Lenovo we have just talked about, it is a laptop focused on basic tasks such as office automation, except that in this case it does not include Windows, but Chrome OS, Google’s operating system with its full tools.

We are talking about a laptop with a standard size of 15.6 inches attached to an FHD panel that will be moved by the UHD 500 iGPU that integrates the Intel Celeron N3350, a 1.1 GHz dual-core CPU. The RAM reaches 8 GB SO-DIMM LPDDR4 and storage is typical 64GB eMMC.

Again a groundbreaking price for a laptop to do the basics, such as browsing, chatting, social networks and office automation: 279 euros after falling 30% from € 399.99.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

As they say “this is something else”. And we are facing a laptop from the Flex range, which means that its screen rotates and almost folds, which makes it convertible. It is 14 inches in size with an FHD screen that will be driven by the iGPU of its Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 6-core, 12-thread CPU that reaches 4 GHz.

The RAM memory is soldered on the board and integrates 8 GB at 3,200 MHz, more than enough today, such as the 512 GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD that it has inside and that will give life to Windows 10 Home.

Its price drops 14% to 599 euros.

ASUS ROG G513QM-HF026

It is the most powerful on the list and therefore the most expensive. It has a size of 15.6 inches and integrates an FHD panel that is capable of offering no less than 300 Hz. To move such a lot you need good hardware, so let’s see what it integrates.

Starting with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8 cores and 16 threads at a maximum frequency of 4.4 GHz with a maximum TDP of 54 watts. It is accompanied by 16 GB of DDR4-3200 MHz in a 2 x 8 GB configuration that can be upgradable, like its 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD. What we will not be able to update and will not need is your NVIDIA RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card.

In return, it will not have an operating system and we can install whatever we want, which also lowers the price. It cost 1,699 euros and is now being offered for 1,399 euros, a drop of 18%. And so far the advance laptop deals, run they sell out!