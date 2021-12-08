If the temperatures start to drop, then it’s time to take our looks to another level, and nothing better than doing it with clothes that not only raise the temperature, but also that they take our look beyond the everyday, and for this, we bet on Springfield’s discounted knitwear pieces that we found reduced to half the price.

In this list you will find classic garments such as turtleneck sweaters, but updated with zips, or color blocks that energize each piece just enough to reinterpret a seasonal look.

High neck jumper with zip





The zip detail on the neck of this sweater combines perfectly with the sophisticated design of the garment, and is that, as part of some preppy inspiration, we also see patches on the elbows elbow a reference to school uniforms.

You find it available in three colors and reduced from 39.99 to 19.99 euros.

Navy blue zip neck sweater

Pearl knit sweater in ecru tones





The naturalness of a neutral color like beige it will always be an ideal dose of warmth perfect for our outfits, as evidenced by this two-tone jumper with which any winter look will be complete.

You find it in three different colors and reduced from 39.99 to 19.99 euros.

Two-tone pearl knit sweater

Chunky round neck sweater





A traditional design with which your outfits with brown pieces will look formidable: this is how this jérsei is with which we add a classic air for its geometric motifs, but, at the same time, we adopt a color in trend for this season.

You find it in two different colors and reduced from 39.99 to 19.99 euros.

Chunky round neck sweater

Raw-tone lace-up jumper





Because in the winter season, textures are the main stars of our looks, the ribbed motif of this sweater will make it the star of any outfit, whether you wear it under a coat or with jeans.

You find it available in five different colors and reduced from 29.99 to 14.99 euros.

Ecru lace-up sweater

Tuxedo neck sweater





Closing the list with an infallible color for this season, we have this red sweater with horizontal stripes perfect to take from the street to the office, and its formality is such that you can even take it to dinner with the family.

You find it available in three different colors, and reduced from 39.99 to 19.99 euros.

Jacquard tuxedo neck sweater

Images | Springfield

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.